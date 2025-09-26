



President Trump suggested to journalists on Thursday that he would move matches for the next few summers from the Summers 2026 World Cup of the United States hosting cities that are even a little dangerous.

Speaking by the oval office, Trump first guaranteed that the World Cup would be very safe, but then suggested that it would intervene and depress guest cities. A journalist mentioned Seattle and San Francisco, who will host six games each, while the cities that pushed the immigration policies of Trump administrations.

The journalist asked Trump what he would do if these cities did not cooperate the administration.

Well, this is an interesting question, said Trump, but they were going to make sure they are sure. They are managed by radical left crazy people who do not know what they are doing.

Seattles Lumen Field will host four group games, including the second group in the American teams on June 19. Lumen Field will also host a round of 32 games and a 16 -round match. Levis Stadium, which is actually in Santa Clara, about 40 miles south of San Francisco, will host five group games and a match from the round of 32.

Since FIFA determined the World Cup calendar in February, each of the 11 host cities has prepared the myriad of requirements that a World Cup commands. With Seattle and San Francisco, the other host cities are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, New York / New Jersey and Philadelphia. Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will organize matches in Mexico. Vancouver and Toronto will organize matches in Canada.

We do not know how much it would be possible to change sites for the World Cup matches at this stage of the process, while the event begins next June.

Trump does not have the explicit power to move matches from the city’s World Cup. However, he has a direct line to the president of FIFA, his great friend Gianni Infantino.

Fifas contracts with host cities, some of which have been obtained via requests for public files, stipulate that FIFA will not have the ordinary right of termination of the contract; But generally to grant the scanning power of FIFA and protection against any legal complaint if it were to be terminated or violated the agreements.

The Trumps government has also recently allocated $ 625 million in Federal World Cup security funds. This money will be divided proportionally not also among the 11 American host cities, according to their needs. The cities will submit their costs and their requests for reimbursement, according to Andrew Giuliani, head of the working group of the White Houses World Cup. We do not know if Trump who presides over the working group could potentially politicize and retain part of this funding.

FIFA, leading footballers, did not immediately respond to a request for comments from athletics.

The 48 -team world draw will take place on December 5 at Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on Thursday, Trump said that the last crime statistics in the capital of nations have not revealed any crime. In August, Trump deployed national guard troops in Washington, DC after signing a decree due to a criminal emergency in the Columbia district.

As you probably know, we went to Memphis and went to other cities, Trump said. Very soon went to Chicago. It will be safe for the World Cup. If I think it's not sure, move into another city, absolutely. This is actually a very fair question.

If I think it's not sure, it was going to move it from this city. So, if a city, we think we are even a little dangerous for the World Cup, or for the Olympic Games (2028), you know where they are right Olympic, but for the World Cup in particular, because they play in so many cities, we do not allow it. Move a little. But I hope it will not happen.

(Photo: Annabelle Gordon / Upi / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6663331/2025/09/25/president-trump-world-cup-games-cities-unsafe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos