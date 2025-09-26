



Image AI for representation only. Tl; DR: Driving the newsPresident Donald Trump signed a decree approving an agreement of $ 14 billion on Thursday which would turn the operations of American Tiktoks by its Chinese owner bytedance. This decision aims to respect the legal requirement established by a law of 2024 forcing Bydance to yield or to face a ban in the United States.But the title agreement that has repercussions is more than a technological rupture. It is a branch of Olivier Strategic by China – and President Xi Jinping seems to play a long game. Big victory for Trump in the middle of playing with China, the Tiktok algorithm now under American surveillance I had a very good conversation with President XI, said Trump of the Oval Office. We talked about Tiktok and he gave us the green light.As the New York Times and Bloomberg noted, Chinas suddenly acquiesce in a divestment that he labeled a flight triggered questions about what is exchanged behind the scenes – and if the most precious export here is not the Tiktoks algorithm, but Beijing's goodwill. Why it matters Tiktok maneuver does not only concern data confidentiality or algorithms. It is a question of taking advantage of the current American-Chinese trade war.

XI silent green light – not yet officially confirmed by Beijing – is part of a wider effort to reset American and Chinese ties to Chinese terms. And Trump, who has already threatened to ban the application, can now present himself as the man who saved Tiktok and satisfies national security hawks.

According to a New York Times report, it is a story about how Xi Jinping has transformed technological headache into a diplomatic lever and how Donald Trump transformed a national security threat into a personal political victory.

Interestingly, the two leaders use Tiktok – a very popular application among young Americans – to serve entirely different agendas:

For XI: Tiktok is no longer the jewel of the Beijing technological crown. It is a negotiation chip. China now sees more value in the exchange of potential relief on American prices, export restrictions on AI fleas and diplomatic breathing around Taiwan.

For Trump: Tiktok is a campaign rescue buoy. He attributes it to have helped him reach young voters in 2024 and has 15 million followers on the platform. Now he can say that he has saved Tiktok, appeased from security hawks and concludes an agreement that seems difficult for China – without really prohibiting the application.

Tiktok is a campaign rescue buoy. He attributes it to have helped him reach young voters in 2024 and has 15 million followers on the platform. Now he can say that he has saved Tiktok, appeased from security hawks and concludes an agreement that seems difficult for China – without really prohibiting the application. Timing is also important:

Beijing is under pressure: with winds, economic opposite at home, the assembly of Western export controls and a post-paidmal slowdown, China recalibrates its tone with Washington.

The United States is moving towards a technological decoupling cliff: the agreement establishes a precedent on how Chinese technology can (or cannot) operate inside the American ecosystem – in particular around algorithms, user data and risks.

The Congress looks: The structure of the agreement – an algorithm under license, a council controlled by the United States, Oracle Oversight – could become a model or a edifying history.

“It is not only a question of knowing who has the application,” Jasmine Enberg of Emarketer at AP. “It is a question of knowing who controls the algorithm, the data and, ultimately, the story.”

In short: it is not a technical transaction. It is a calculated act of technological diplomacy – the one that could shape the next phase of American -Chinese rivalry and redefine the limits of digital sovereignty. OverviewThe Tiktok agreement is part of the technological bypass solution, in part of the geopolitical theater. On paper, he creates a joint venture based in the United States with a mainly American board of directors. In reality, it is a finely adjusted diplomatic signal.What about the agreement: Bytedance maintains less than 20% of ownership and a consulting seat in the new company, Tiktok US.

Oracle and Silver Lake will direct the group of investors, alongside Abu Dhabis MGX. Trump also checked Michael Dell and Rupert Murdoch as investors.

Oracle obtains monitoring of the algorithm. The Tiktok algorithm will be dismissed from Bytedance, recycled only on American data and supervised by American trusted partners.

Data storage remains in Oracles Cloud, without access byted to American user information. JD Vance, Vice -President of Trumps, said the agreement will put the new assessment of Tiktoks at around $ 14 billion – a figure which, according to Emarketer, aligns with its income from 2026 after JC.Between the linesThe algorithm – Tiktoks Secret Sauce – is at the center of the debate on national security. While Bytedance maintains possession, the new algorithm will be rebuilt from zero with Oracle surveillance, according to American officials.American investors will actually control the algorithm, said Vance.However, skepticism remains: has Byédance really lose control? asked Alan Rozenshtein of the University of Minnesota. It is far from clear.Meanwhile, Beijing was deliberately vague. No formal declaration of approval. No confirmed export license. But the media managed by the State described the agreement as a winner -win, and the silence XIS suggests a strategic consent – not to surrender.What they say Young people really wanted it to happen, said Trump.

He also admitted that he would make Tiktok 100% Maga if he could – although he insists that the new application will be just for each philosophy.

There are much bigger fish to fry, Yun Sun, director of the Chinese program at the Washington Stimson Center, told NYT. If China can use these small concessions to exchange a positive atmosphere, better American-Chinese relations, they will want to do, she said, referring to Tiktok.

"It is not only who has the application," Jasmine Enberg of Emarketer. "It is a question of knowing who controls the algorithm, the data and, ultimately, the story.

Bloomberg Catherine Thorbecke's opinions said: in China, win-win, means that China wins twice. What follows Tiktok's agreement could be just Act I. Trump and Xi should soon speak – possibly set up a summit next month at the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia -Pacific in South Korea.

Such a sit -down would mark their first meeting in person since Trump returned to the White House – and could shape the next phase of global technology, trade and military diplomacy.

XI wanted to welcome Trump to Beijing – both for symbolism and control. China is wary of another diplomatic failure, as the Ukraines Zelensky have publicly scolded in the White House.

Congress Review: Legislators are not convinced that this configuration is really in accordance with the law of 2024. The Republican representative John Moolenaar says that he plans to discuss these questions with the transaction parties.

Final word of Beijings: China must always deliver a license for the export of algorithms – a critical step which could derail or delay the implementation.

The technological decoupling is accelerating: even if the Tiktok agreement succeeds, the broader thrust to break the strategic technological links with China continues – from semiconductors to AI models. (With agency entries)

