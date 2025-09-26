Jokowi's response to Prabowo's decision to establish a political capital





Former President Joko Widodo responded positively to the stages of President Prabowo Suubianto who established the capital of the archipelago (IKN) in the east of Kalimantan as the capital of Indonesian policy from 2028. The provisions concerning INK were contained in the presidential regulations (Perpres) n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government plan 2025, signed on June 30, 2025.

“I think it is very good that the president has decided to sign the losses, transmitted to the IKN as a capital. In my opinion, it is good,” said Jokowi when he met at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Friday, September 26, 2025.

According to Jokowi, with this decree, state institutions, such as the executive, the judiciary and the legislative, will be in Ikn. “This means that institutional institutions are both executive, judicial, then in the legislative assembly, everything will be in the IKN so that everything can do well,” he said.

Jokowi also hopes that in 2028, the state capital was ready to move to IKN. “And we expect later If God wills In 2028 exactly, we were completely ready and we moved together at the IKN, “he said.

Jokowi also believes that democracy in the future will be more liquid. “Yes, we hope that, according to the great plan that exists first, that IKN will really become the capital of politics,” he said.

Previously, on the basis of presidential regulations n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the 2025 government work plan signed on June 30, 2025, the transfer of government centers to IKN was carried out by stages with the final objective to make the archipelago as capital. This step includes the development of the Central Government Zone (KIPP) and the transfer of the State Civil apparatus (ASN).

The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, revealed the reason why Prabowo established IKN to become the capital of the political city over the next three years. The presidential spokesperson explained that the determination of the political capital was intended for that in 2028 IKN had an installation of the central government.

“The aim of determining the IKN as political capital) means that in three years, the installations of three judicial executive and legislative political entities can be completed,” said Prasetyo when it was met in the Parliament of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The Party Party politician said that the Prabowo government was determined to continue the development of IKN. So that in the buildings and installations of 2028 for the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court until the Judicial Commission is ready to be used.

