



Friday, Prime Minister Narendra modified launched the Bihars Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday via a videoconference, transferring the first episode of RS 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 Lakh beneficiaries of the program to promote the independent work of women and the means of subsistence.

At the time of Navratri, I had the opportunity to be part of the happiness of the women of Bihar. So far, 75 sisters have joined this program. Rs 10,000 each was sent to the bank accounts of all these sisters, said Modi.

As part of the program, a woman from each cleaning will receive 10,000 rupees as an initial support to start a business. Depending on the success of their initiative, additional help to Rs 2 Lakh will be granted. A total of RS 7,500 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in the first episode. The story continues below this announcement Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister targeted the government of the previous congress at the center, saying, earlier, a Prime Minister himself had admitted that despite their (congress) reign of Panchayat to Parliament, when a Roupie is sent from Delhi, only 15 pastures reach the soil that 85% were seized by the palm (symbol of congress elections). Today, when we send 10,000 rupees, the total amount reaches your bank account. Not a single roupie can be stolen. The money that was looted halfway was a huge injustice for you, said the PM. – https://t.co/pntjawkpr Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2025 He credited his governments initiatives to make the digital bank more widespread to make this possible. If I had not obtained 30 driving accounts open for sisters and girls under Jan Dhan Yojna 11 years ago, and if the accounts had not been linked to mobile phones, would it have been possible to send this money to so many bank accounts today? The PM asked. By taking charge of the RJD, Modi said that the women of the Bihars brought the weight of an alleged corruption and erroneous during the time of the parts in power in the state. In all these difficulties, the first to bear the weight are always mothers and sisters. You know very well how the problems multiplied during the floods. Pregnant mothers could not reach hospitals in time and, in serious cases, could not get the right treatment, he said. People under 30 may not know how bad things were. The elderly will remember the fear that was there under the RJDS rule, no house was sure, naxal violence was not controlled. Even the families of doctors and officers of the IAS were not immune to the excesses of RJD leaders, he said. Two brothers The story continues below this announcement He said that by virtue of chief Minister Nitish Kumars in Bihar, the rule of law was restored. Today, with the restoration of the rule of law under Nitish Ji, my mothers, my sisters and my daughters have the most relief. Now, girls go out without fear, even late at night, for work. Modi said that he and Nitish Kumar were two brothers of the women of the Bihar and that they both work together for the service, prosperity and dignity of the women of Bihar. He said that Mahila Rojgar Yojana was part of a broader vision of the economic independence of women. The 10,000 rupees given at the start will serve as seed funds. With its appropriate use, if work progresses well, additional assistance up to Rs 2 Lakh can be provided. This is a huge support for you, said Modi, urging women to use money to start small stores and independent work activities. This scheme is not only a transfer of money, but a powerful way to realize the dreams of women of the Bihar. It will increase the standard of living by allowing women to start companies of their choice in areas such as agriculture, breeding, crafts, sewing, weaving and small businesses, he said. The story continues below this announcement He said financial assistance would also be accompanied by training and advice on the effective use of this money for employment activities. Head Minister Nitish Kumar, who has joined the launch from Patna, said the next money transfer would be on October 3. To say that his government has focused on the empowerment of women, Nitish underlined movements such as 50% reservation for women in the Panchayats (2006) and local urban organizations (2007), 35% reservation for women in police forces (2013) and jobs of the state government (2016), and support for Auto-Help groups in the framework of the Jeevika initiative. Previous governments did not work for women. When he (the chief of the RJD, Lalu Prasad), resigned (as chief minister) after seven years, he made his wife the chief minister. Have they already given someone else to the government? They only care about their family, said Nitish, adding, we are not working for our family. We work for the whole Bihar. Now the Prime Minister himself works for you, so you have to stand with him. The story continues below this announcement Expressing confidence in the beneficiaries, Kumar said: I am sure that all mothers and sisters will judiciously use financial aid and make their families happy while contributing to the development of the State and the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-transfers-rs-10000-75-lakh-women-bihar-10273277/

