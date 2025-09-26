



Islamabad (Reuters) – Prime Minister of Pakistanshehbaz Sharif invited American companies to invest in the country at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House who also focused on how to finish the war in Gaza, his office said on Friday.

Sharif, with the army chief, Marshal Asim Munir, met Trump on Thursday, in another sign of warming of relations with the United States, which had been frozen under the previous American administration.

The Pakistani Prime Minister has reserved the agriculture, technology, mining and energy sectors for investments in American companies, said his office in a statement. Trump previously called on American companies to explore oil in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that under the president wins over leadership, the Pakistani-American partnership would still be strengthened for mutual benefit from the two countries, he said.

There was no immediate declaration of the White House. Just before the meeting, Trump told journalists from the Oval Office that Munir is a very big guy, just like the Prime Minister.

The Pakistan army exerts a disproportionate influence on politics and the army leader is largely considered to be the most powerful person in the country.

Peace of the Middle East discussed

Discussions also turned to the Middle East, where Pakistan plays an increasing role. The Prime Ministers' Office said Sharif praised the president prevails over the efforts to immediately end the war in Gaza.

Sharif was one of the leaders of the Muslim majority who met Trump earlier this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The American president had presented them with a 21-point peace plan for the Middle East and Gaza, said Steve Witkoff Steve Witkoff, adding that he was confident of a sort of breakthrough.

Earlier this month, Pakistan signed a mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, because many Arab nations feel an increasing threat from Israel. Pakistan is the only nuclear Muslim majority nation and also has the largest army among them.

It was the first meeting at the White House with a Pakistani civilian chief since the first mandate, when he welcomed the minister of the time, Imran Khan, in 2019.

But Trump met earning the White House earlier this year, without Sharif presents, the first body of such a meeting with a civil government in place in Islamabad.

(Report by Saeed Shah; Edition by Saad Sayeed)

