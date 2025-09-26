A company that sells spy software to monitor pirated sex offenders

A company that sells spy software that monitors individuals in parole and probation has made its data disclose to a cybercrime forum this week. The leak, according to an analysis of Straight Arrow News, exposed very sensitive information concerning employees of the correctional system and those under surveillance ordered by the court.

The affected company, Remotecomdescribes itself as the first computer surveillance service, smartphones and tablets for preliminary customer management, probation and parole. The data indicates that Remotecom services are used by parole and probation agents in 49 states.

A data manual in data disclosed for Remotecoms software, known as Scout, says that spy software can be used to follow everyone, sex offenders, sex traffickers and terrorist harassors, hackers and gang members.

Scout monitors the keys, emails, cats, location data and other activities on disk. The software can also capture screenshots, block access to websites and send alerts when certain keywords are tangled by a offender.

The pirate responsible for the breach, known online as Wikkid, told San that intrusion was one of the easiest to have ever made. San alerted Remotecom to the violation of data during a telephone call on Thursday, but the company did not respond.

The data include the names and addresses of the probation agencies using the Remotecom software as well as contact information, such as email addresses and telephone numbers, for more than 800 probation supervisors. Names, email addresses and telephone numbers of more than 80 old and current Remotecom employees were also exposed.

Eva Galperin, director of security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told San that leak is an example of how technology monitoring can make sensitive data more vulnerable to pirates.

It is entirely monitoring a company with sensitive government contracts that are entrusted with extremely personal and private data, not just parole but government employees said Galperin.

Personal information on display

A file entitled Les officers de la flight contains 6,896 entries for people working in the criminal justice system and who have currently or have already used Remotecoms services. Each entry displays the names of the people, the telephone number, the work address, the email addresses, the unique identifier and the title of the position.

Another file titled customers contains identification information on nearly 14,000 people who have been monitored by Scout. The names of delinquents, email addresses, IP addresses, personal addresses and telephone numbers are listed alongside the names and email addresses of their probation agents.

In an example, an input detailing a offender notes that Scout had been installed on phones belonging to the sister-in-law and the Fianc. A discussion of Scout in a support group on Reddit -based sex offenders indicates that spy software must be installed on each device to which a offender has reasonable access.

Your [probation officer] I will tell them how many devices it should be installed, a user wrote. You will then call Remotecom and configure an appointment to have them installed remotely.



An information document in the leak indicates that offenders are billed $ 50 for each computer scout must be installed, while telephone installations cost $ 30. Once installed, offenders are invoiced each month surveillance fees of $ 35.

Pirated data also emphasizes whether a supervised individual has been accused of sexual offenses, weapons, terrorism, narcotics, harassment, domestic violence, sexual traffic, fraud, violence or hacking, among other accusations. Delinquents suspected of being warned in technology even receive a specific label.

Alerts give an overview

More than 380,000 alerts sent to probation agents on activities on offenders providing additional information on scout capacities. A probation agent received an alert that notable information had been detected on the computer of a listed offender as having accusations of terrorism and weapons.

In other examples, alerts announce the alleged discovery of potential violations of parole and probation. The data do not provide details on what specifically caused the alerts.

An unpublished small sample of data provided in San by the pirate also seems to display keywords reported by Scout. In a case, a offender apparently triggered an alert after typing the Nazi, while another triggered the system by typing sex.