Politics
Ex -wketum nasdem ahmad ali is close to jokowi, it is natural to move PSI
Jakarta, kompas.com – The executive director of the Indonesian political parameter (PPI), Adi Prayitno, evaluated the decision of the former vice-president of the Nasdem party, Ahmad Ali, at the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) was very reasonable.
According to Adi, Ali is a politician who is also close to Joko Widodo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, as well as Ketum PSI, Kaesang Pangarep.
“So far, Ahmad Ali is also considered to have a close relationship with Jokowi. Naturally, if he has moved to PSI,” said Adi when he was confirmed on Friday (09/26/2025).
Adi was of the opinion that Ali's move to PSI benefited the two parties.
Read also: complete arrangement of DPP PSI Management 2025-2030, there is a J figure J at the old waketum nasdem Ahmad Ali
From the aspect of the strategic political position, according to him, Ali takes advantage of because he obtains a strategic position as president of the Daily PSI.
“The position of the daily president is very vital in the party. While in Nasdem, it seems that the role of Ahmad Ali began to be invisible,” he said.
Meanwhile, PSI also benefited from the presence of Ahmad Ali who was experienced in politics.
“Certainly beneficial for PSI. Whatever the title, Ahmad Ali is one of the politicians who has political experience that could be an additional force for PSI,” said Adi.
He also considered that the move of Ali by immediately obtaining a position in PSI was a form of slogan Super TBK Party.
“This is proof that the Super Party Open PSI. Anyone can join, anyone can get a strategic position that is important,” he said.
Read also: Kaesang will evaluate DPP PSI to enter the Parliament: three months I change if it's ugly
On the other hand, the political observers of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta said that the stages of a moving party in Indonesia were indeed very easy.
Therefore, this has also become an ordinary phenomenon.
“The usual phenomenon because the ideological divider and the fight of all parties are relatively the same, there is no significant difference. This is a multi -party system, anyone can move to another party at any time,” said Adi again.
Note previously, PSI appointed a former vice-president of the Nasdem party, Ahmad Ali, as president of the Daily PSI.
The announcement was made directly by the secretary general of the PSI, Raja Juli Antoni, while reading the president of the President of the Inauguration of the Central Council of the Party for the period 2025-2030 at the Djakarta Theater, Central Jakarta, Friday (26/26/2025).
Read also: reasons Ahmad Ali left Nasdem: PSI Future Party
“President of Kaesang Pangarep. Daily Chair, Ahmad Ali,” said PSI secretary general, Raja Juli Antoni, while reading the names of the management of PSI DPP on Friday.
Ahmad Ali was present at the event and sat in the first row of the seats, next to the president of PSI, Kaesang Pangarep.
Ahmad Ali wore a white shirt, like another PSI frame, without an elephant image in accordance with the party logo.
|
