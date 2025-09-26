India says that the remarks of NATO chiefs on discussions on Modi-Putin entirely baseless

Friday, September 26, 2025) of India described as optionally incorrect and fully baseless the remarks of the secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, on the impact of American president Donald, prevails over the penalty rate on India for its continuous purchase of Russian crude oil.

We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and precision in public declarations. Speculative or reckless remarks that distort the commitments of the Prime Ministers or suggest conversations that have never occurred are unacceptable, said Randir Jaiswal, official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

Talk to Cnns Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, September 25, 2025) in New York, said Mr. Rutte, CE (price) immediately had an impact on Russia because it means that Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi asks him, I support you, but could you still explain this strategy because I have now been struck by 50% tariffs.

Jaiswal reiterated that India is committed to ensuring foreseeable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers and that India will take all the necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security.

Video | Addressing a presser, the spokesperson for the MEA, Randir Jaiswal, clarifies: “We have seen the declaration of the secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, concerning an alleged telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of India and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. This declaration … is actually pic.twitter.com/wlevipjwxv – Press Trust of India (@pti_news) September 26, 2025

Addressing the weekly press conference on Friday, September 26, 2025), Mr. Jaiswal also gave details on the discussion held in New York between the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on September 22, where the bilateral profession of India and the increase in the United States was accent. The Indian team was in contact with the US administration during net hiking in Visa H-1B costs amounting to $ 100,000 per visa request, he added.

The Minister of External Affairs and US Secretary of State met on the sidelines of UNGA on September 22, 2025. They were joined by the Minister of Commerce and Industry (Piyush Goyal) and the US trade representative (Jamieson Greer), as well as civil servants on both sides. The objective of the discussion was on trade and prices. Other aspects of our bilateral relationship have also been examined, said Jaiswal, explaining the talks organized in a New York hotel, a few days after US President Donald Trump published a proclamation that hikes on Visa H-1B costs.

Mr. Jaishankars meeting Mr. Rubio was one of the many meetings he held in New York, the key line of the annual United Nations General Assemblies.