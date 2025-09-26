



As a growing young boy in the city of Pittsburg, in the Bay of San Francisco, my school uniform consisted of ribbed velvet of the color Wednesday of ashes, a shirt of white dress and a brown v collar. I went to the west of my family apartment on the 10th street, I turned left on Montezuma and I arrived about 15 minutes later on the campus of St. Peter Martyr.

My teachers were nuns, the priests of the parish were Dominicans and Sunday mass was a celebration of faith, humility and grace.

I am not without sin. IM An imperfect man and the Church is an imperfect institution.

But I was wondering lately what my favorite sisters of St. Peter Martyr Roberta, Eileen and Estelle would have today's political discourse, in which the affirmations of piety and Christian faith are not always supported by words and acts, in particular a certain world leader.

I think that if they taught today, the nuns would tell everyone in class to take out their pencils and notebooks and write a letter to the president.

So that's it.

Dear President Trump:

Have you ever heard of St. Peter Martyr school?

Probably not, but I am an old one. The school was appointed after Saint-Pierre de Verona, who campaigned against heresy and paid the price when one of the Cathars sank an ax in his skull (what a way to follow). So I suppose that politics has not really changed over the centuries.

By the way, a good work recently on your presentation at the National Bible Museum, where you launched the America Prays initiative to celebrate spirituality and restore our identity as one nation under God. And congratulations on your missionary work. I see that you have raised $ 1.3 million on your GOD the Bible in the United States.

I love you said: to have a big nation, you must have religion. I believe that so strongly. There must be something after going through all of this and that something is God.

Well, Mr. President, and not surprisingly, since you called the Bible your favorite book. But I know that in my own life, I need to return through the pages occasionally to merge into the lessons.

So here is an idea:

I will share a biblical verse, then I will follow it with a recent quote from you. Not that I judge, or anything. But we could all benefit spiritually by asking if, in our own lives, God would approve how we behave.

Are you ready?

Corinthians 12: Love is patient and kind; Love does not save itself; It is neither arrogant nor rude.

Trump: You know, Biden has always been a bad guy, but he has never been a smart guy. You return there 30 years ago, 40 years ago, he was a stupid guy, but he was always a nasty slut son.

Subject of the test: an obsessive need to lower and decrease others is explained by certain behavioral therapists as a sign of insecurity, weakness or an unhappy childhood. Write 500 words, in cursive, on how it could apply to you.

Genesis 2:15: The Lord God took man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work and keep him.

Trump: This climate change is the greatest stupid work ever perpetrated in the world in my opinion, all these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were false, they were made by stupid people. If you do not move away from this green scam, your countries will fail.

Subject of the test: despite the growing horror of the melting of ice, fatal storms, disappeared ribs and widespread famine, if the Garden of Eden was a national forest, would you make Adam or Eve, or both, and something would prevent you from opening the property to drilling?

John 3:17: But if someone has the goods of the world and sees their brother in need, but closes their heart against him, how do the gods like to respect in him?

Trump: It's time to end the failure of the experience of open borders. You have to end it now. I can tell you. I'm really good at this kind of thing. Your countries go to hell.

Subject of the test: since we probably should not, as simple mortals, assume divine powers, condemn someone in hell or whole countries, in this case an act of blasphemy?

Leviticus 19: The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native. Love them like you, because you were foreigners in Egypt.

Trump: They eat dogs, people who have entered, they eat cats. They eat the pets of people who live there, and that's what's going on in our country, and it's a shame.

Subject of the test: you said once immigrants poisoned the blood of our country, and yet your late mother and two of your three women were immigrants. Have you ever been tempted to have it, or all three expelled, and if so, in what order?

Psalm 103: The Lord is compassionate and graceful, slow to anger, abundant in love.

Trump: Happy Memorial Day to all, including the foam that has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country.

Subject of the essay: since Jesus would probably not have called half of the population of the US scum and that he would probably have protested against ice raids at the reception deposits, would you say that the Son of God was a member of the far left radical?

Matthieu 5: You heard that it was said: love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you are children of your Heavenly Father.

Trump: I hate my opponent and I don't want what is best for them. I can't stand my opponent.

Subject of the test: what saying do you find the most offensive and probably created by the radical left, turn the other plays, or do you treat others as you would treat yourself?

Bonus points: at what age have you started to remove the wings from the butterflies, and which, if necessary, of the 10 commandments, have you not broken?

Matthew 23: He who exalts will be humiliated and whoever hums will be exalted.

Trump: I was saved by God to make America again large.

Mr. President, you recently said, I want to try to go to paradise, if possible.

Hallellujah and Amen to that. And yes, it is possible.

But you must first write and recite, 1,000 times, the act of contrition. (It is the prayer that ends with: I firmly resolve, with the help of your grace, to no longer sin and to avoid almost almost sin. Amen.)

The Roberta, Eileen and Estelle sisters will await you at the pearly doors. And believe me, they will know if you have done your homework.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-09-26/from-a-catholic-school-alum-a-response-to-president-trumps-call-to-prayer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos