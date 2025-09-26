New Delhi denies Prime Minister Modi spoke to Putin prices of 50% of Trump on Indian imports





Ankara India denied Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President Vladimir Putin after the United States has imposed prices of 50% on the South Asian nation, partly on oil purchases in Russia. The denial came after the secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that Modi had spoken to Putin to ask “Moscow's strategy on Ukraine given the impact of Washington's punitive prices on India”. “It is factually incorrect and entirely baseless,” the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, in New Delhi said on Friday. “At no time did the Prime Minister spoke with President Putin in the suggested manner. No conversation of this type took place,” said Jaiswal, rejecting Rutte's claims in an interview with CNN. The NATO chief said that the prices imposed on India had affected Russia. “It immediately has an impact on Russia, because it means that Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin in Moscow and Narendra Modi asking:” Hey, I support you. But again, could you explain the strategy to me? Because I have now been struck by these prices at 50% of the United States. “Thus, President Trump implements what he says …” said Rutte on Thursday. The United States has implemented additional tariffs on Indian imports from August 27. Modi and Putin met in China on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization and spoke by phone thereafter. “We expect the management of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and precision in public declarations,” said Jaiswal, adding: “Speculative or reckless remarks that distort the Prime Minister's commitments or suggest that the conversations that have never taken place are unacceptable.” The ministry stressed that New Delhi energy imports aim to provide predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers. “India will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security,” said Jaiswal. The bilateral links between India and the United States were tense after US President Donald Trump imposed punitive prices in New Delhi for buying Russian oil and not having concluded a trade agreement. The Trump administration has imposed prices greater than 50% on Indian imports. The two countries have resumed commercial negotiations this month, with officials from India and the United States who have made trips to New Delhi and Washington to continue discussions. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

