Trump officials rally world leaders for restrictions on asylum seekers | United Nations News





At the UN, a representative of the US State Department called on other countries to tighten their asylum systems.

The administration of the American president Donald Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) to say that the global asylum system is broken.

On Thursday, the deputy secretary of state, Christopher Landau, led a panel called Global Refugee Asylum System: what was wrong and how to repair it, where he called other countries to Sévi on asylum seekers.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

If you have hundreds of thousands of false asylum seekers, whereas it happens to the real asylum system? Said Landau. To say that the process is sensitive to abuse is not xenophobic; He is not an average or bad person.

Trump sought to revise the American immigration system and recruit other countries to join his efforts. The Panel of Thursdays included representatives of Kosovo, Bangladesh, Liberia and Panama.

Among the changes that the Trump administration has sought, there is a reinvention of the asylum system, which began to take shape after the Second World War.

Landau explained that the United States would like to see asylum becoming a temporary status, the applicants who finally return home.

The Trump administration also stressed that there was no right to receive asylum in a country of choice.

Within the framework of the current system registered in American law in 1980, people looking for asylum can apply once they are on American soil, that they have arrived by legal means.

To qualify, candidates must show a fear of persecution in their country of origin for specific reasons linked to their race, their religion, their nationality, their belonging to a particular social group or to political opinions.

Applications can sometimes take months or even years to examine. However, Landau argued that the system has become vulnerable to fraud.

The asylum system has become a huge escape in our migration laws, said Landau. I think we must be realistic that these laws are now mistreated.

But the fraud suspected in asylum complaints explains a small fraction of unsuccessful complaints, according to the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting in April.

Trump Champion of immigration repression

Since he won his second term in the 2024 elections, Trump has made immigration by resulting a main objective of his presidency.

Part of this campaign was the tightening of the asylum process. On January 20, his first day of return, Trump published a proclamation invoking the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) as a means of restricting asylum on the South American border.

This authority, Trump wrote, necessarily includes the right to deny the physical entry of foreigners to the United States and to impose restrictions on access to the parties of the immigration system.

The proclamation was necessary, he argued, to stop what he described as an invasion of immigrants.

But in July, a federal court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by prohibiting asylum complaints.

The congress, explained the court, had established the laws governing asylum. If the president was authorized to ignore these laws and to establish his own asylum policies, he risked creating another immigration system, according to the decision.

This same month, a federal judge ruled that the president could not prevent refugees from entering the country under the guise of a ban on aid.

Critics have long argued that policies prevail over the risk of forcing asylum seekers in dangerous circumstances where their lives and well-being could be in danger.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Bill FRALLICK, director of refugee rights and migrants at Human Rights Watch, said the USS plan looks like the first step in order to demolish the global refugee system.

But Trump himself used his platform to warn the dangers which, according to him, are associated with immigration.

In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly this week, Trump argued that the acceptance of immigrants destroyed other countries. He underlined Europe as an example.

They are destroyed. Europe is in serious difficulty. They were invaded by a force of illegal foreigners like Nobodys never seen before. Illegal extraterrestrials flow in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/25/trump-officials-rally-global-leaders-for-restrictions-on-asylum-seekers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos