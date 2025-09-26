When political aid surpass leaders: the case of Bihars Sanjay Yadav

Dear readers,

Politicians are known for their secret functioning so as not to let their left hand know what their right hand does. However, in practice, each politician relied on a trusted assistant to make his auctions. Many of these aids have been of high level, controversial and regular in the titles.

A global scale too, history is repeated. Andriy Yermak, President Zelenskyys, the chief of staff, faces constant criticism for his immense influence and his excessive pretender. Dominic Cummings, assistant to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, broke the locking rules in 2020 with his famous Barnard Castle Road trip, triggering indignation and undergoing public health messages from governments.

In India, the casting is long and familiar: PN Haksar and RK Dhawan under Indira Gandhi, Vincent George for Rajiv Gandhi, Ahmed Patel for Sonia Gandhi. Everyone remembers the immense influence that Brajesh Mishra appreciated during Prime Minister Vajpayes.

Dhawan and Sanjay Gandhi, in particular, were accused together of managing an autocratic system during the emergency that trampled on civil freedoms.

Most veteran aid can keep their heads low while their leaders go up the ramp lights. But some fall into the loyalist more royal than the king's trap. This is when the problems start.

Such controversy is now preparing in the bihar linked to the elections. Tejashwi Yadavs man on the right Sanjay Yadav faces criticisms not group deputies, but girls from Lalu Prasads themselves. Last week, Rohini Acharya was vocal, and in 2024, even Misa Bharti, a deputy for Lok Sabha, held out on the appointment of Sanjay Yadavs Rajya Sabha.

The perception that Sanjay Yadav controls the operation of Tejashwis increased over the months. He broke out outdoors after a viral clip showed him occupying the front headquarters in the Busa headquarters of the Tejashwis campaign that the party tradition insists is reserved for the leader, even in his absence. Although this is another matter, a worker tweeted, if someone considers himself above the management. Rohini republished it, removing it later after the Lalu intervention.

While many in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) remained silent, Tej Pratap Yadav, eldest son of Lalus, argued Rohini. In his famous theatrical style, he warned that whoever insulting the insulting would face the Sudarshan chakraunsssurprise of a devotee of Krishna which often becomes viral in deity costume.

It remains to be seen if Sanjay Yadav, a first deputy from Rajya Sabha, survived this backlash. But history suggests that in political families, blood is thicker than loyalty when an influential is being seen.

Consider Amar Singh, the formerly essential confidant of Mulayam Singh Yadav. For almost two decades, he was the political fixer Mulayams, the bollywood link, and the corporate conduits. He organized Akhilesh Yadavs marriage with Dimple against family opposition, protected Mulayam in legal affairs and appreciated the terms Rajya Sabha as a reward. However, his domination aroused the resentment of Akhilesh, Ramgopal Yadav and Azam Khan. In 2010, Singh was forced to go out. He organized a brief return in 2016, but Akhilesh, once snubbed with what is your haisiyat (position), finally prevailed. Singh has derived in oblivion and, in recent years, has bordered to the BJP.

At Tamil Nadu, the influence of VK Sasikalas on J. Jayalalithaa is the folklore fabric. Their link, forged in the 1980s, turned into an almost total control of the personal and political life of Jayalalithaas. With its Mannargudi clan installed through the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Mannargudi mafia has become a shortcut for its grip on the party. Expelled more than once, imprisoned in cases of corruption, Sasikala nevertheless remains a recurring ghost in AIADMK politics, his name surfaced each time the party looks weak.

More recently, Naveen Patnaiks trusted the aid that VK Pandian dominated Odisha's policy to the point that the BJPS 2024 campaign portrayed him as the hidden sovereign of states. After the defeat of Biju Janata Dals, Pandian withdrew from politics, apologizing for the stomach burns that his proximity had caused.

Delhi saw his own scandal in May 2024, when Arvind Kejriwals helps Bibhav Kumar was accused of behaving badly with the deputy for the Aam Aadmi party, Swati Maliwal, leading to his arrest.

Even the globetrotter Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhis, a long-standing assistant, regularly won the Congress in difficulty, whether with his Hua Toh Hua remark on the riots of 1984 or his joke to feel at home in Pakistan.

And back to Bihar, Lalu Prasads Clean Frères-Beaux-Beaux, Sadhu and Subhash Yadav, got up at his peak, but then embittered relations and became political responsibilities.

As the old Filmi line says, Baden Miyan toh Bade Miyan, Chhote Miyan Subhan Allah. (The elder is great like the elder, but the youngest is wonderful). Initially significant as praise, it now works as a jibe for aid that makes more crises than their bosses.

Those who are close to Tejashwi insist that Sanjay Yadav was at the heart of his images and campaign creation strategy. Its detractors, especially within the family, see only surpassing. Bihars voters will soon see how it takes place in the RJDS Theater of Politics.

