Trump and Melania in exchange for the point on his finger on Marine One





Donald and Melania Trump entered a stormy exchange aboard the navy one after his return from the United Nations General Assembly.

Images show the first couple sitting in front of the other on the helicopter while they landed on the southern lawn of the White House.

Donald Trump saw the First Lady Melania Trump on board one after her arrival on the southern lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New York for the United Nations Assembly. Saul Loeb

In the video, shot Wednesday evening, the president can be seen pointing a finger on his wife, who shakes his head in response.

A few moments later, the couple landed the helicopter, walking hand in hand through the southern lawn, a little tense air.

Trump and Melania walk on the southern lawn after their back and forth on the navy. Saul Loeb / Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Author Michael Wolff told Daily Beast Podcast in May that Trump and Melania were indeed separated and live separate lives.

They clearly live in any way a marriage while we define marriage, said Wolff. And I think we can more specifically say that they live separate lives. They are separated. The President of the United States and the First Lady are separated.

The White House has repeatedly labeled Wolff a bag lying of s – t and fraud.

However, Wolff is not alone in its evaluation. A chatter that the couple lives largely has swirl for months.

Last year, experts said Melania was unlikely to return full -time to the White House if Trump returned as a part -time first lady who seems to have arrived.

She is mainly based in New York while her husband is redoing the West Wing to her liking to DC

There are often long periods when the old 55 -year -old model is not seen in the capital, or alongside Trump during his regular public outings.

She jumped the Alaska summit on August 15 where Trump handed her letter to Vladimir Putin, and was again absent when he welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders in the White House a few days later.

CNN reported on August 23 that Melania was only seen in public on the 19 days during the second term of Trumps as president, against 40 at the same time in the previous quarter.

She was with Trump during the state visit of September in the United Kingdom, but according to the Daily Mail Ephraim Hardcastle column, the pair slept in separate suites inside the castle of Windsor.

The incident aboard the Marine One arrives as Trump continues to rage that he and Melania were targets of what he called three very sinister events at the Escalator frozen una, a dead telepromitor and muffled audiodemands, he has now been wrapped in an official complaint.

The UN said the trumps have the entourage probably caused the escalator to stop after a safety mechanism was triggered when a white house videographer has mounted the upper plate to film the torque.

The telepromitator, underlined the UN officials, was managed by the own team of Trumps, while the audio of the room has long been based on the helmets for the translation.

The Pratfalls have led Trump to complain about the US Manhattan building, as well as the failures it is perceived, because he told members that their countries were going to hell.

Trump placed himself in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. Mehmet eser / Mehmet eser / MIDEDE EAST Images via AFP

However, the Daily Beast reported on Wednesday how his reproaches were part of a 25-year-old resentment that Trump has against the organization, which he himself concocted.

Trump is not the world leader to have a TIFF on a presidential plane either.

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to be pushed to the face by his wife, Brigitte, a moment on which Trump was more than happy to go.

Asked this year if he had advice for the couple, Trump said: Make sure the door remains closed.

The Daily Beast approached the White House to comment.

