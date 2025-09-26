



An ecologist renowned at the forefront of a protest movement in the Ladakh Indian region was arrested in the midst of a broader repression of dissent under the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Sonam Wangchuk, activist, engineer and inventor, led a long agitation against the Modi government, calling to grant it more and more protections to its Ladakh origin region. He was arrested Friday afternoon, on the way to approach a press conference. His detention intervened after demonstrations in the regional capital of Leh became violent on Wednesday. The Local Offices of the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party were part of the buildings set on fire. The police responded with living ammunition, killing at least four demonstrators who demanded autonomy and the state for Ladakh. The Ladakh which is at the top in the Himalayan mountains along the fractive fractions with China and Pakistan has been under the control of the central government since 2019. The territory was part of the state of Jammu-et-Cachemire before being unilaterally dissolved by the Modi government and was fully under its control, anger and frustration of the local population. The central interior ministry accused Wangchuk, who had organized a 15-day hunger strike, of encouraging violence to the crowd through provocative declarations, which referred to the Arab Spring and the recent anti-corruption demonstrations in Nepal. Wangchuk had rejected this allegation, saying that he did not support violence. He said the central government built a matter against him to throw me in prison for two years. I am ready for that, he said the day before his arrest. But Sonam Wangchuk in prison can cause them more problems than a free sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk has taken importance in its struggle for educational rights and the environmental preservation of Ladakh. He created an awarded school as part of his students in the educational and cultural movement of Ladakh and is the inventor of Stupa Ice, an artificial glacier who helps crucial water storage that has been adopted worldwide. It was also inspired by one of the most loved films in Bollywood, three idiots. But after the government of Modi has won the state of Jammu and cashmere and, as fatal border skirmishes with China, a massive military accumulation and an infrastructure thrust in Ladakh, with a heavy environmental impact, Wangchuk began to lead a movement fighting for the regional autonomy of Ladakhs. He organized repeated demonstrations and hunger strikes, and last year led a group of hundreds of demonstrators during a 500 -thousand from Leh to New Delhi to urge the government to take into account their state requests. Wangchuk said he had been harassed for resisting the BJP government, which, during its decade of power, regularly arrested activists, environmentalists and those who participated in government measures, often accusing them under strict laws. This week, the Ministry of the Interior has canceled the registration that enabled the NGO of Wangchuks to receive foreign funds and put Ladakh school which he founded under a criminal investigation. This decision reflects actions against organizations such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace after criticizing the Modi government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/26/activist-arrested-ladakh-crackdown-modi-sonam-wangchuk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos