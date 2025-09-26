Russia helping China prepare for the potential invasion of Taiwan, says the Rusi Defense Reflection Group

Russia sells military equipment and technology to China that could help Beijing prepare for an airborne Taiwan invasion, according to a Russian documents analysis disclosed by a defense and security forum based in the United Kingdom.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) analysis is based on approximately 800 pages of documents, including contracts and equipment lists to be provided by Moscow in Beijing, of the Hacktivist Black Moon group, which previously published certain online documents.

Gray zone tactics that China could use to exhaust Taiwan Taiwan accused China of realizing what it calls the war of “gray zone”, which is designed to put pressure on the island without direct confrontation and psychologically carry the inhabitants before an invasion.

He does not identify his members but describes himself in a manifesto as opposed to governments which carry out an aggressive foreign policy.

The authors of the Rusi report shared some of the documents with the Associated Press and say they seem to be authentic, although parts of the documents have been omitted or modified. AP could not independently verify their authenticity.

The mixture of standard and apparent Russian documents references refers to meetings between Chinese and Russian delegations, including visits to Moscow and payment and delivery times for high altitude parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles.

They suggest that Russia has started working on the products to be delivered, but do not contain direct evidence on the Chinese side that Beijing has paid money or received equipment.

While the authors argue that the equipment could be used to invade Taiwan, China under President Xi Jinping has embarked on a large program to modernize its armed forces in order to transform it into a “world class” soldier by 2050.

The equipment could be used to attack Taiwan

US high -ranking officials suggested that Xi Jinping ordered his soldiers to prepare for a possible invasion of Taiwan in 2027.

Beijing says that autonomous democracy is rightly part of China and has not excluded the island's seizure by force.

The documents do not mention Taiwan directly, but the Rusi analysis suggests that the agreement would help China acquire advanced parachuting capacities that it would need to set up an invasion, potentially accelerate a calendar.

It is not certain that China has decided to invade Taiwan, but access to Russian equipment and localized training in China means that Beijing will be better equipped for a potential invasion, said Oleksandr Danylyuk, one of the authors of the Rusi analysis.

“The Chinese air landing school is very young,” he said, suggesting that Moscow's help could help accelerate the China airborne program from around 10 to 15 years old.

The Kremlin of Russia and China and the Taiwan Defense and Foreign Affairs Ministries did not immediately respond to AP's requests for comments.

Beijing's military capacities dominate Moscow, but Russian soldiers (photo) have more combat experience. (AP: Pavel Bednyakov))

“The greatest value of the agreement” for China is probably in the training and procedures for commanding and controlling parachute forces, because Russia has “combat experience”, unlike China, wrote Mr. Danylyuk and Jack Watling.

Analysts claim that Russia’s objective is to develop as a military supplier in China and finance their war in Ukraine.

But Mr. Danylyuk also suggested that Moscow may like to attract Beijing to a conflict with Washington on Taiwan, distracting the United States of the Russia War with Ukraine.

While Beijing's military capacities largely exceed Moscow, the analysis indicates that China has gaps that Russia can fill. Russia has a long history of air forces dating back decades, which the authors say that China needs.

Song Zhongping, a military commentator in Beijing, said that China has superior equipment but “Russia has more combat experience”.

“Russia and China have their own relative forces in paratroopers,” said Song.

They “led joint air, maritime patrols and exercises, which indicates that they learn the strengths of each other to respond to their own weaknesses”.

Russia has agreed to provide training and equipment

According to a document dated September 2024, an initial agreement was concluded in April 2021 with payment and delivery times.

The one and two analyzes of technical specifications, software changes and the manufacture of equipment have been completed, according to this document.

Russia has also agreed to provide training in China and a full set of equipment for an airborne battalion, including the ability to make an infiltration by special forces, indicates the analysis.

This includes the sale of 37 light amphibious assault vehicles, 11 self -propelled anti -tank amphibious cannons and 11 airborne armored armored vehicles, as well as command and observation vehicles.

The total cost is indicated to more than $ 210 million ($ 321 million).

Beijing wants all vehicles to be equipped with Chinese communication systems and are ready to use Chinese ammunition, according to documents.

Beijing is looking for high altitude parachute systems

Russia has agreed to sell Chinese systems designed for parachuting up to 190 kilograms of an extremely high altitude, said Rusi analysis.

The documents refer to the minutes of a meeting of March 8, 2024 in Moscow where Russia agreed to provide China by the end of 2024 with details on the way in which the system, known as Dalnolyot, carried out colder temperature conditions: 40 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius.

According to documents, Beijing asked to test the parachute systems for drops of 8,000 meters.

This height would allow Chinese forces to slide up to 80 kilometers, allowing “Chinese special forces to penetrate the territory of other countries without being noticed”, according to the Rusi report.

Danylyuk suggested that the Dalnolyot system could be used for a “zero stadium” landing in Taiwan, in which Beijing secretly sends equipment and special aircraft forces outside of Taiwanese airspace.

Russia parachute troops failed in Ukraine

Although Russia has a long history of parachute troops, Moscow did not successfully deploy them in Ukraine.

In February 2022, only a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large -scale invasion of Ukraine, his special forces soldiers tried to resume Hostomel aerodrome on the outskirts of kyiv.

Taiwan manages the biggest defense exercises Taiwan has strengthened its defense and training exercises of citizens of all ages to be ready for energetic attempts to make it join the People's Republic of China.

They planned to establish a base to fly in more troops, but several Russian helicopters were affected by missiles even before they reach Hostomel.

An attempt to take control of a military air base south of Kyiv also failed.

Western officials and military experts suggest that not to establish an air bridge from Russia to Ukraine transformed what Moscow was expecting to be a rapid victory in an exhausting war of three years and to count.

Now Moscow has plunged into its stocks of the Soviet era to replace weapons on the battlefield and, like Ukraine, increases its production of weapons.

But that did not mean that Moscow was not able to sell equipment to China, said Danylyuk.

The airborne equipment described in the documents was only necessary for “the invasion phase,” he said.

Russia was fighting a “completely different war at the moment” and did not need such equipment for Ukraine, he said.

Russian defeats lessons

In an invasion of Taiwan, the “operational challenge” of China would be to do what Russia did not do: suppress Taiwan's air defenses and finish enough troops and equipment to be able to strengthen a force to defeat the Taiwanese army before it mobilizes, analysts wrote.

The report suggests that China could do so by aerodynamic armored vehicles on golf courses near Taiwanese ports and aerodromes, which could allow aerial troops to clean a path for landing forces.

AP