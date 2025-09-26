Politics
Russia helping China prepare for the potential invasion of Taiwan, says the Rusi Defense Reflection Group
Russia sells military equipment and technology to China that could help Beijing prepare for an airborne Taiwan invasion, according to a Russian documents analysis disclosed by a defense and security forum based in the United Kingdom.
The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) analysis is based on approximately 800 pages of documents, including contracts and equipment lists to be provided by Moscow in Beijing, of the Hacktivist Black Moon group, which previously published certain online documents.
He does not identify his members but describes himself in a manifesto as opposed to governments which carry out an aggressive foreign policy.
The authors of the Rusi report shared some of the documents with the Associated Press and say they seem to be authentic, although parts of the documents have been omitted or modified. AP could not independently verify their authenticity.
The mixture of standard and apparent Russian documents references refers to meetings between Chinese and Russian delegations, including visits to Moscow and payment and delivery times for high altitude parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles.
They suggest that Russia has started working on the products to be delivered, but do not contain direct evidence on the Chinese side that Beijing has paid money or received equipment.
While the authors argue that the equipment could be used to invade Taiwan, China under President Xi Jinping has embarked on a large program to modernize its armed forces in order to transform it into a “world class” soldier by 2050.
The equipment could be used to attack Taiwan
US high -ranking officials suggested that Xi Jinping ordered his soldiers to prepare for a possible invasion of Taiwan in 2027.
Beijing says that autonomous democracy is rightly part of China and has not excluded the island's seizure by force.
The documents do not mention Taiwan directly, but the Rusi analysis suggests that the agreement would help China acquire advanced parachuting capacities that it would need to set up an invasion, potentially accelerate a calendar.
It is not certain that China has decided to invade Taiwan, but access to Russian equipment and localized training in China means that Beijing will be better equipped for a potential invasion, said Oleksandr Danylyuk, one of the authors of the Rusi analysis.
“The Chinese air landing school is very young,” he said, suggesting that Moscow's help could help accelerate the China airborne program from around 10 to 15 years old.
The Kremlin of Russia and China and the Taiwan Defense and Foreign Affairs Ministries did not immediately respond to AP's requests for comments.
“The greatest value of the agreement” for China is probably in the training and procedures for commanding and controlling parachute forces, because Russia has “combat experience”, unlike China, wrote Mr. Danylyuk and Jack Watling.
Analysts claim that Russia’s objective is to develop as a military supplier in China and finance their war in Ukraine.
But Mr. Danylyuk also suggested that Moscow may like to attract Beijing to a conflict with Washington on Taiwan, distracting the United States of the Russia War with Ukraine.
While Beijing's military capacities largely exceed Moscow, the analysis indicates that China has gaps that Russia can fill. Russia has a long history of air forces dating back decades, which the authors say that China needs.
Song Zhongping, a military commentator in Beijing, said that China has superior equipment but “Russia has more combat experience”.
“Russia and China have their own relative forces in paratroopers,” said Song.
They “led joint air, maritime patrols and exercises, which indicates that they learn the strengths of each other to respond to their own weaknesses”.
Russia has agreed to provide training and equipment
According to a document dated September 2024, an initial agreement was concluded in April 2021 with payment and delivery times.
The one and two analyzes of technical specifications, software changes and the manufacture of equipment have been completed, according to this document.
Russia has also agreed to provide training in China and a full set of equipment for an airborne battalion, including the ability to make an infiltration by special forces, indicates the analysis.
This includes the sale of 37 light amphibious assault vehicles, 11 self -propelled anti -tank amphibious cannons and 11 airborne armored armored vehicles, as well as command and observation vehicles.
The total cost is indicated to more than $ 210 million ($ 321 million).
Beijing wants all vehicles to be equipped with Chinese communication systems and are ready to use Chinese ammunition, according to documents.
Beijing is looking for high altitude parachute systems
Russia has agreed to sell Chinese systems designed for parachuting up to 190 kilograms of an extremely high altitude, said Rusi analysis.
The documents refer to the minutes of a meeting of March 8, 2024 in Moscow where Russia agreed to provide China by the end of 2024 with details on the way in which the system, known as Dalnolyot, carried out colder temperature conditions: 40 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius.
According to documents, Beijing asked to test the parachute systems for drops of 8,000 meters.
This height would allow Chinese forces to slide up to 80 kilometers, allowing “Chinese special forces to penetrate the territory of other countries without being noticed”, according to the Rusi report.
Danylyuk suggested that the Dalnolyot system could be used for a “zero stadium” landing in Taiwan, in which Beijing secretly sends equipment and special aircraft forces outside of Taiwanese airspace.
Russia parachute troops failed in Ukraine
Although Russia has a long history of parachute troops, Moscow did not successfully deploy them in Ukraine.
In February 2022, only a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large -scale invasion of Ukraine, his special forces soldiers tried to resume Hostomel aerodrome on the outskirts of kyiv.
They planned to establish a base to fly in more troops, but several Russian helicopters were affected by missiles even before they reach Hostomel.
An attempt to take control of a military air base south of Kyiv also failed.
Western officials and military experts suggest that not to establish an air bridge from Russia to Ukraine transformed what Moscow was expecting to be a rapid victory in an exhausting war of three years and to count.
Now Moscow has plunged into its stocks of the Soviet era to replace weapons on the battlefield and, like Ukraine, increases its production of weapons.
But that did not mean that Moscow was not able to sell equipment to China, said Danylyuk.
The airborne equipment described in the documents was only necessary for “the invasion phase,” he said.
Russia was fighting a “completely different war at the moment” and did not need such equipment for Ukraine, he said.
Russian defeats lessons
In an invasion of Taiwan, the “operational challenge” of China would be to do what Russia did not do: suppress Taiwan's air defenses and finish enough troops and equipment to be able to strengthen a force to defeat the Taiwanese army before it mobilizes, analysts wrote.
The report suggests that China could do so by aerodynamic armored vehicles on golf courses near Taiwanese ports and aerodromes, which could allow aerial troops to clean a path for landing forces.
AP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-26/russia-helping-china-prepare-for-taiwan-invasion-says-thinktank/105823308
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PSI urges President Prabowo to use authority to end the controversy of Jokowi and Gibran Diplomas
- Botman Brace leads Veldhockey about Colgate
- Japan government. The painting reviews the 30 -year average possibility for Nanikai Megaquake
- Kimmel won. And Trump does not scare anyone
- “ The monster must be arrested '' explains Erdogan as he calls for the pursuit of Netanyahu
- Primark to the UK Close British store for the first time for the first time for more than 10 years
- Mens Tennis closes action with ITA All -americans – Stanford Cardinal
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Express Condolences on Karur Rally Stampede Deaths
- Extraordinary! Jokowi has a new position in Bloomberg's new world economy, it's his position and his duty
- Russia is equivalent and will lead to the Chinese air battalion, disclosed documents examined by think tank show
- Trump says he sends a “full strength” of troops to Portland, Oregon
- The FBI fire of agents illustrated on his knees to George Floyd Protest, US Media Report