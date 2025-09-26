



Farmingdale, the president of NY, Donald Trump, does nothing with subtlety. Each thousands of people gathered around the first T-shirt and 18th green with Bethpage Black at 11:00 a.m. Friday knew that it was coming, because Air Force One buzzed the route. We do not often see a vast jambo flying almost low enough to get started with a corner, but then, we do not often see a president so intertwined with golf and golfers.

Trumps Flyover drew cheers of the gallery, roughly the only element of the morning that could draw all kinds of joy from American fans with Bethpage. At the time of the overflight, the United States was bad, losing the first three games humiliating. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay would continue to win their match to prevent an outright debacle from starting, but the Bethpage atmosphere was silent and uncertain when Trump arrives.

“We have just stolen the president in his Air Force One,” said the United States Captain Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley, perhaps trying to channel a good desperately necessary mojo, so I have the feeling that things will turn here.

Trump had long planned to attend this event, and earlier in the week, the players and the captains of the two teams said they were looking forward to his arrival. I think that whenever you can be around a current president is a fairly phenomenal thing, Bradley has said, but when you represent your country in a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president to support you is something that is absolutely incredible. I am really grateful to him to have done it for us.

The arrival of presidents required an additional Bethpage safety layer. A series of TSA level screening stations sounded the clubhouse and the first TEE / 18th green complex. Elite shooters were visible on the clubhouse and even in the stands among paid customers. The presence of security services was everywhere, very visible at a time when violence becomes more in fact a public life.

While Trumps Motor arrived on the Bethpage property, golfers, including Sepp Straka and JJ Spaun, continued to set up the neighboring green. Trump disappeared in the clubhouse and reappeared shortly at the entrance to the players' tunnel in the first green.

Many huts from the interior of the gallery welcomed Trump when he left the tunnel, unsurprisingly in a state that has decisively gone against Trump in the three elections in which he was on the ballot. (The hoots were nothing compared to the radiography that Jon Rahm and other Europeans would take a few minutes later.) Later, some in the crowd broke out in a song, shouting: “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!”

Sraying golf shoes and without tie, Trump praised the crowd while he was settling in a plexiglass wall just before the start of the afternoon games.

Bradley, who entered the tribune arena before the matches, said Trump, made his version of Trumps with two hands, then made a fast arc without worthy before the president. The initial pairing of Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun, a few minutes later, also recognized Trump. When Bryson Dechambeau and his game partner Ben Griffin came out of the tunnel, however, Trump left his plexiglass enclosure to walk to the first tee. He then stood behind them as they moved away from their match against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

According to the official White House calendar, Trump had to stay in Bethpage until 3:30 p.m. and return to the White House at 4:59 p.m. by then, the United States should have a much clearer idea of ​​knowing if its fate of the Ryder Cup is almost sealed, or if Europe will fight in hand during the weekend.

