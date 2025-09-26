



Employment coupations in the Eden project The famous British attraction that welcomed the world leaders and Queen Elizabeth II has carried out important employment accounts. This came in the middle of a substantial decrease in the number of tourists visiting the site in the past year. Alam

AFP

Jack Hill – The Times The Eden project was opened in 2001, and the end of the queen was particularly interested in it, organizing delegations at the G7 top in 2021. Among the world leaders who visited the site were Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Ursula von der Leyen, Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden. The event was also followed by the Duchess of Cambridge then (now the Princess of Wales) and the Duchess of Cornwall (now Queen Camilla). Financial difficulties However, Cornwall’s famous attraction faces financial challenges due to a drop in visitors. Its famous domes are home to thousands of plant species, but in recent years, attendance has dropped by 10%. The last financial year, only 543,000 people visited, 61,000 less than the previous year. The leaders of the company underline “the difficult conditions of tourism in the Southwest”. According to the latest financial reports, taxable income has decreased 3.5 million more than double the previous 1.5 million. Seventy-five jobs have also been reduced as part of a “significant reorganization” necessary to improve the efficiency of businesses and reduce payroll costs. Getty

Getty

Shutterstock Editorial A spokesman stressed that one of the main causes of problems was the “global inflationary consequences of the British government's budget for 2024, in particular the increase in national insurance costs from April”. However, the place remains a “essential” destination in the region. The project architect, Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, died at the age of 85 earlier this month. Despite this, plans are in place for another Eden project to be built in Morecambe, Lancashire, in 2028. The situation with the attraction of Eden reflects the broader difficulties in the tourism sector, which is always recovering from the pandemic. In an environment of fluctuating the demand for tourism services and costs of costs, many attractions have trouble finding new ways of surviving and becoming effective. Local residents and tourists hope for positive changes and a rebirth of attraction in the future.

