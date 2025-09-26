In our news Thursday, President Trump signed an executive decree aimed at keeping Tiktok available in the United States, the investigators revealed the identity and possible reason for the shooter who opened fire on an ice installation in Dallas and former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal plot.

Amna Naaz:

In the other titles of the day: President Trump signed an executive decree today which aims to keep Tiktok available in the United States

Will SCHARF, Secretary of White House staff:

With this decree, you will put into force the agreement that will save Tiktok.

Amna Naaz:

At the White House this afternoon, Trump said that an agreement to put Tiktok under the American property would respond to the concerns of American national security. Trump added that Chinese President Xi Jinping had given the green light for the agreement, although few details are known about how it really works.

Last year, Congress adopted a law requiring the parent company in China of Tiktok to sell the application or faces an American ban. President Trump has repeatedly extended the deadline for this ban.

We learn more tonight on the identity and possible reason of the shooter in yesterday's attack on a field office in Dallas. The law enforcement officials identified the suspect as the 29 -year -old American citizen Joshua Jahn. Today, the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, posted on social networks that the alleged shooter has left handwritten notes, including one who read – “Hopefully, this will give ice agents a real terror.”

Patel also said that evidence indicates a – “high degree of planning before attacks”. During a press conference today, officials called the shooting an ambush -targeting style attack against the police, adding that real victims were not the targets planned.

Nancy Larson, American lawyer for the Northern Texas district: it clearly emerges from these notes that he was targeting ice agents and ice staff. The tragic irony of his diabolical plot here is that it was an inmate who was killed and two other detainees who were injured when he pulled in the port of Sally. What he did is the very definition of terrorism.

Amna Naaz:

The authorities also said that the rifle used in the shooting had been legally obtained and that the shooter probably acted alone before committing suicide.

At the UN today, the president of the Palestinian authority Mahmoud Abbas said that his people rejected the attack on Hamas in 2023 against Israel. Appearing by video after the United States denied its visa, Abbas said that the Palestinians in Gaza were faced with a – “Genocide War”. And he promised that Hamas, which is considered a rival of the Palestinian authority, would have no role in the governance of the territory after the end of the war.

Mahmous Abbas, president of the Palestinian authority (through the translator):

Despite all that our employees suffered, we reject what Hamas achieved on October 7. These actions do not represent the Palestinian people and do not represent their simple struggle for freedom and the self -employed.

Amna Naaz:

These comments came while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to New York, where he will address the UN tomorrow. It should repel the nations which recently released in favor of a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, local health officials say that the Israeli strikes overnight and today have killed at least 17 Palestinians across the territory, including 10 children. Several explosions have shot tents and houses, in some cases, crushing families while they were sleeping inside.

In France, a Paris court sentenced former president Nicolas Sarkozy today to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy. Sarkozy was found guilty of trying to finance his 2007 presidential campaign with money in Libya. Addressing journalists after the decision, the former conservative chief denounced the case as a scandal and promised to appeal.

In a surprise touch, the court declared that he would be incarcerated in any appeal process, which would make him the first former president to serve a prison sentence in the modern era of the country.

Back in this country, the governor of the federal reserve, Lisa Cook, noted his dispute against President Trump's attempts to dismiss her today before the Supreme Court. His lawyers say that Trump's efforts to delete it – Cite – “Get the independence of the Federal Reserve Board”.

This comes as an animal governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as other senior economic officials, have urged the Supreme Court to preserve the independence of the Fed. In a file, they write that keeping it in work – would quote – “would serve the public interest by protecting the independence and stability of the system that governs monetary policy in this country”.

Starbucks says that he will close hundreds of sub-performative stores across North America this weekend. The Café giant will also dismiss around 900 company employees. It is above the 1,100 job cuts announced that the company announced earlier this year. Starbucks says that it plans to spend about 1 billion dollars on the current restructuring plan because it works to reverse a drop in sales.

Amazon has agreed to pay $ 2.5 billion to pay the allegations according to which he prompted customers to register for his membership program. Much of this money will reimburse subscribers. Amazon does not have to admit reprehensible acts.

In the meantime, at Wall Street today, the actions have finished lower despite a surprisingly solid reading on the GDP in the second quarter. The industrial average of Dow Jones has dropped more than 170 points. The Nasdaq has rendered more than 100 points. The S&P 500 posted its third consecutive loss.

And for my colleague Nerds, Merriam-Webster adds more than 5,000 new terms to his popular college dictionary. Among the entries are Rizz, abbreviation of charisma, mast for a mobile phone that lacks navigation features by e-mail and web, and terms adapted to gourmets such as cold brewing, the firm at the table and the ghost kitchen. It is a company that only serves take -out and delivery dishes.

This is the first update of the college version of the dictionary in more than 20 years.

To come at the time of information: we speak with the families of Americans killed and detained in the West Bank; A more in -depth look at the questionable affirmations that the Trump administration makes on tylenol, pregnancy and autism; And ordinary citizens work to document exhibitions at the Smithsonian in the midst of the threatened changes in the White House.