Ahmad HM Ali PSI Daily President, promise of Jokowi's guard and won in 2029

Jakarta, Kaidah.id – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) officially appointed the former vice -president of the Nasdem party, Ahmad HM Ali, as a daily president DPP PSI. He was appointed accompanying the president of the PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, in the inauguration of the new management of the PSI held in Jakarta, Thursday, September 26, 2025.

In his political speech, Kaesang expressed his optimist that PSI was able to penetrate Senayan during the 2029 elections. According to him, membership in Ahmad Ali became additional energy to strengthen the party machine.

I believe, in 2029, can enter Senayan, because now there is a new additional ammunition, namely Mr. Ahmad Ali who accompanied me, said Kaesang.

Jokowi polecan, PSI must dare to defend

By starting his inaugural speech as president of the PSI Daily, Ahmad Ali underlined his commitment to fight for the values ​​inherited from the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which he called the parents, the role, as well as the inspiration for the PSI.

He expressed his gratitude to Jokowi who was considered an example, as well as promising to always coordinate and continue the political struggle that Jokowi had launched.

Ahmad Ali also appreciated President Prabowo suffered that he considered courageous and honestly recognized the big role of Jokowi in national development.

Some people who have managed to become president, who want to be honest, recognize success for success. President Prabowo gave the example by recognizing the legacy of Pak Jokowi, rent Ahmad Ali.

However, he recalled that recently Jokowi was often the target of political attacks.

“We hope that President Prabowo with all his authority can hurry to put an end to the elements that deliberately seek errors and make an agitation in this country,” he said.

Criticism of the state of the nation and hope for PSI

Ahmad Ali assessed that the current state of the nation is not correct. He underlined the question of economic inequality, the distrust of the public towards the political elite, as well as the political upheavals which have never stopped.

In this situation, he stressed that PSI executives were present as part of the solution, instead of adding to the problem.

“I hope that with the potential of PSI, we can be with the government to help solve the problems of the nation. PSI executives should not be part of the problem, the message.

Target 2029: large victory, no siege pass

According to Ahmad Ali, PSI must not only wish to pass by Parliament in 2029, but must be determined as a winner.

He stressed that the experience of two PSI failures during the previous elections should be used as in the depth evaluation equipment.

If PSI does not want to perform an evaluation and criticize, then hope is not empty. But if you dare to assess, these are the needs of the organization. We are going to put the norm that survives, which is absent, all for the party's benefit *, he explained.

Consolidation and discipline of organizations

Ahmad Ali highlighted the importance of the structural consolidation of the regions. It targets within three months, PSI was completed in a complete consolidation of the organization.

He also recalled the importance of discipline and loyalty in the party.

There should no longer be a dichotomy of the old and new executives. All are PSI frames in a new way of thinking. Anyone who is the general president, we must obey. There is no twin sun in this party, he said.

Ahmad Ali asked all DPW and DPD PSI to open the party's office to the community, to provide social facilities, to make the PSI a solution for the problems of each people.

The main capital of Jokowi and Kaesang Psi

At the end of his speech, Ahmad Ali stressed that PSI had great capital to watch the 2029 elections.

Pak Jokowi is our main capital, Mas Kaesang as well as our main capital. It is then our duty to maintain the image of these two characters. Pak Jokowi does not need PSI, but PSI who needs Mr. Jokowi, he said.

He has considered Jokowi so far, but PSI has not dared to speak.

“Meanwhile, he was Dikujuu-Jujuu by certain elements, and there were no PSI executives who dared to speak. All were afraid, all were silent. In the future, it would not be like that. If we pretend to be a model, then we must stand in guard before defending his honor. Okay.

Publisher: RUSLAN SANGADJI