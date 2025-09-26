Politics
Ahmad HM Ali PSI Daily President, promise of Jokowi's guard and won in 2029
Jakarta, Kaidah.id – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) officially appointed the former vice -president of the Nasdem party, Ahmad HM Ali, as a daily president DPP PSI. He was appointed accompanying the president of the PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, in the inauguration of the new management of the PSI held in Jakarta, Thursday, September 26, 2025.
In his political speech, Kaesang expressed his optimist that PSI was able to penetrate Senayan during the 2029 elections. According to him, membership in Ahmad Ali became additional energy to strengthen the party machine.
I believe, in 2029, can enter Senayan, because now there is a new additional ammunition, namely Mr. Ahmad Ali who accompanied me, said Kaesang.
Jokowi polecan, PSI must dare to defend
By starting his inaugural speech as president of the PSI Daily, Ahmad Ali underlined his commitment to fight for the values inherited from the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which he called the parents, the role, as well as the inspiration for the PSI.
He expressed his gratitude to Jokowi who was considered an example, as well as promising to always coordinate and continue the political struggle that Jokowi had launched.
Ahmad Ali also appreciated President Prabowo suffered that he considered courageous and honestly recognized the big role of Jokowi in national development.
Some people who have managed to become president, who want to be honest, recognize success for success. President Prabowo gave the example by recognizing the legacy of Pak Jokowi, rent Ahmad Ali.
However, he recalled that recently Jokowi was often the target of political attacks.
“We hope that President Prabowo with all his authority can hurry to put an end to the elements that deliberately seek errors and make an agitation in this country,” he said.
Criticism of the state of the nation and hope for PSI
Ahmad Ali assessed that the current state of the nation is not correct. He underlined the question of economic inequality, the distrust of the public towards the political elite, as well as the political upheavals which have never stopped.
In this situation, he stressed that PSI executives were present as part of the solution, instead of adding to the problem.
“I hope that with the potential of PSI, we can be with the government to help solve the problems of the nation. PSI executives should not be part of the problem, the message.
Target 2029: large victory, no siege pass
According to Ahmad Ali, PSI must not only wish to pass by Parliament in 2029, but must be determined as a winner.
He stressed that the experience of two PSI failures during the previous elections should be used as in the depth evaluation equipment.
If PSI does not want to perform an evaluation and criticize, then hope is not empty. But if you dare to assess, these are the needs of the organization. We are going to put the norm that survives, which is absent, all for the party's benefit *, he explained.
Consolidation and discipline of organizations
Ahmad Ali highlighted the importance of the structural consolidation of the regions. It targets within three months, PSI was completed in a complete consolidation of the organization.
He also recalled the importance of discipline and loyalty in the party.
There should no longer be a dichotomy of the old and new executives. All are PSI frames in a new way of thinking. Anyone who is the general president, we must obey. There is no twin sun in this party, he said.
Ahmad Ali asked all DPW and DPD PSI to open the party's office to the community, to provide social facilities, to make the PSI a solution for the problems of each people.
The main capital of Jokowi and Kaesang Psi
At the end of his speech, Ahmad Ali stressed that PSI had great capital to watch the 2029 elections.
Pak Jokowi is our main capital, Mas Kaesang as well as our main capital. It is then our duty to maintain the image of these two characters. Pak Jokowi does not need PSI, but PSI who needs Mr. Jokowi, he said.
He has considered Jokowi so far, but PSI has not dared to speak.
“Meanwhile, he was Dikujuu-Jujuu by certain elements, and there were no PSI executives who dared to speak. All were afraid, all were silent. In the future, it would not be like that. If we pretend to be a model, then we must stand in guard before defending his honor. Okay.
Publisher: RUSLAN SANGADJI
|
Sources
2/ https://kaidah.id/headline/read/17398/ahmad-hm-ali-ketua-harian-psi-janji-kawal-jokowi-dan-menang-di-2029/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CNN breaks the UN's talk on Netanyahu
- PSI urges President Prabowo to use authority to end the controversy of Jokowi and Gibran Diplomas
- Botman Brace leads Veldhockey about Colgate
- Japan government. The painting reviews the 30 -year average possibility for Nanikai Megaquake
- Kimmel won. And Trump does not scare anyone
- “ The monster must be arrested '' explains Erdogan as he calls for the pursuit of Netanyahu
- Primark to the UK Close British store for the first time for the first time for more than 10 years
- Mens Tennis closes action with ITA All -americans – Stanford Cardinal
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Express Condolences on Karur Rally Stampede Deaths
- Extraordinary! Jokowi has a new position in Bloomberg's new world economy, it's his position and his duty
- Russia is equivalent and will lead to the Chinese air battalion, disclosed documents examined by think tank show
- Trump says he sends a “full strength” of troops to Portland, Oregon