Trump V Comey: a calendar of the president and the ex-director-fbi found | Donald Trump





The relationship between Donald Trump and James Comey lasted a turbulent decade, starting during the 2016 presidential campaign and continuing in the second president of Trumps with a great jury indicating the former FBI director on Thursday.

Comey supervised investigations that meet directly with Trumps political objectives, first in Hillary Clinton Using a private messaging server, then in possible links between the Trump and Russia campaign. Trump alternately criticized and welcomed Comeys' actions during the 2016 race, but once in office, their exchanges became more and more tense, which led to the dismissal of Comeys in May 2017.

In the years that followed, Comey declared before the Congress, published a highly criticizing Trump and became a central figure in the debates on the independence of the police.

Trump, in turn, continued to attack Comey publicly, the drilling as an excellent example of what he considers a political bias in federal agencies. Here is a chronology of their chaotic interactions:

October 2015

FBI investigators, insured journalists, examining the private messaging server Hillary Clintons do not give a policy tear, adding part of our work well to make sure that we do not talk about it.

July 2016

Comey announced that no accusation would be filed, but said that Clinton and his assistants were extremely negligent and that classified information may have been exposed to a hostile actor. Trumps Campaign used the decision to say that the system was rigged.

Trump tweeted that it is impossible for the FBI not to recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton, preparing the field for a conflict of several years with Comey. He also said that the lack of accusations showed that the system was rigged.

August 2016

During a rally, Trump urged the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the crimes of Hillary Clintons, saying: The Ministry of Justice is required to appoint an independent special prosecutor because he turned out to be really, unfortunately, a political arm of the White House.

October 2016

Comey informed the congress that new emails had surfaced and were being examined: the FBI learned the existence of emails which seem to be relevant to the investigation. Trump and the Republicans have seized the news as proof of corruption of Clintons.

November 2016

Comey said that the review has not changed anything: on the basis of our examination, we did not change our conclusions that we expressed in July with regard to Secretary Clinton. Trump rejected the result, calling the rigged system again.

A few days later, Trump won the presidency. None of the candidates mentioned Comey on the evening of the elections.

January 2017

During a reception of the White House, Trump hugged Comey, joking, he became more famous than me.

March 2017

Comey said at a conference: you stayed with me for about six and a half years, reporting the intention to complete his mandate.

Later this month, Comey publicly confirmed an FBI investigation to find out if there was coordination between the [Trump] Russia campaign and efforts. He promised that it would continue, no matter how long it takes.

May 2017

Trump suddenly dismissed Comey, officially quoting the loss of confidence and his manipulation of the Clinton affair, although Trump formerly congratulated Comeys guts. Comey said he had learned his dismissal by watching television in Los Angeles.

Trump said he would have dismissed Comey regardless of the MJ's advice and qualified him as nut work for Russian officials. He also warned: James Comey hopes there are no bands of our conversations. A New York Times report later revealed that Trump told Russian officials that he had dismissed Comey to relieve pressure on himself during the investigation.

June 2017

Before his testimony from the Senate, Comey said Trump asked for loyalty and asked him to let go of the FBIS survey on former national security advisor Michael Flynn one day after Flynn's dismissal. Under oath, he said Trump had lied to the fact that the FBI was in disarray: they were simple and simple lies.

Trump denied that Comeys said and said that he was 100% willing to testify under oath.

April 2018

In his book has more loyalty: truth, lies and leadership, Comey wrote: This president is contrary to ethics and not attached to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, focused on ego and personal loyalty. He also compared the presidency of Trumps to a forest fire.

Trump was unleashed online, the sliding appellant James Comey and the worst director of the FBI in history.

December 2019

Comey admitted that he was responsible for real negligence in the face of manipulation of the surveillance of a Trump campaign advisor, but fiercely defended himself and the office against any suggestion of political bias.

Trump tweeted: So now Comeys admits that he was wrong. Wow, but he only does it because he got caught in red. He was taken a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his illegal conduct. Could it be years in prison? Where are the excuses for me and the others, Jim?

September 2020

The Senate Republicans summoned Comey to re -examine the investigation in Russia. He defended it once again, saying: overall, it was done by the book, it was appropriate and it was essential that it was done.

May 2025

After Trumps returned to the White House, Comey published a photo of shellfish spelled 86 47 (a sentence often used by Trump criticism during demonstrations, 86 being a slang term to reject or get rid of someone). He then deleted it, saying that he was not aware that the sentence had violent associations. The secret services interviewed him and weeks later, the surveillance teams followed his car and his phone.

September 2025

A great federal jury charged Comey for making a false declaration and obstructing a procedure for the congress linked to his 2020 testimony. The career prosecutors opposed the indictment. Mark Warner of Virginia, the best democrat of the Senate intelligence committee, said that it was the last sign that the president is promising to transform our judicial system into a weapon to punish and silence his criticism.

Comey responded in a video to the indictment, declaring his innocence and saying: we will not live on your knees, and you should not either.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: Justice in America! He also added that he hoped there will be others who will be prosecuted when questioned on Friday on the southern lawn of the White House.

