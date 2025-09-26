Politics
While Boris Johnson slams JD Vance on freedom of expression, Great Britain faces her own identity crisis with an imminent identity card scheme
Another week, another radicalized terrorist engraving a message of hatred in the ball housing.
When the last American shooter opened fire on an immigration and customs application center in Dallas, the online left was quickly delighted to shout that political violence was a problem on the other side of the soul.
They salivated to settle the scores after trying to distribute their ideology of Charlie Kirk's killer.
However, before too long, it appeared that the attacker was one of their own, because his manifesto attacking ice to control illegal migration was found scratched in the same lead as they used to take two lives.
While the boss of very relaxed but increasingly prosperous domestic security, Kristi Noem, warned the need for the far left to know that their rhetoric on ice has consequences.
Perhaps comparing borders who work hard at the Gestapo is not as funny or useful as they think.
Meanwhile, in Nevada, a bomb was left in a Fox media and federal buildings were broken in Oregon.
Suicidal path
And it's just this week. While the United Kingdom has a lot to learn from the United States on border control, our somewhat pale freedom of expression problems compared to the field where a few weeks ago, Charlie Kirk, was constantly canceled.
As Boris Johnson said in my show this week: IVE had enough conferences from the United States on freedom of expression. Ok, ok, I think we had a problem in the United Kingdom.
I think some of these people have been imprisoned for tweets? It's crazy and we shouldn't do it.
“But, you know, I think that good friends of the United Kingdom, JD Vance, for example, invite us to look at the More in our own eyes without looking at the beam in theirs, as the Bible says.
A much more frank tone than that taken by Sir Keir Starmer in recent weeks, the relatively calm state visit by President Trump, where the pair kept it cordial.
But without the obstacles to be a royal guest, the donation was much more punished in Britain in his emblematic, so explosive speech to the United Nations, if he had warned that the United Kingdom was on a suicidal path.
And so he fell in Bojo to speak once again for England: you know, whatever you can say about our country, we do not have people who recommend freedom of expression.
A fair point, but just when I left my little union Jack to greet, Great Britain again refuses another authoritarian path.
On measures From No10, Sir Keir has promised to end the era of noisy performance, to walk more lightly on your life and to union our country.
I cannot think of a single policy better designed to break these three promises than compulsory identity cards by 2029 to stop the boats.
As the PM has declared it optimistic: you will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital identification. It's as simple as that.
Yeah, it's true. We have already national Insurance The figures for this purpose, but the black market prosperous with gourmet bosses that turn a blind eye to illegal workers.
The French have been crying for years so that Great Britain makes work illegal more difficult, by comparing our documents of advantages and our black market to the city of gold of El Dorado, and a massive traction for migrants to cross their own country to enter Great Britain.
I must say that I am a little torn. Each libertarian instinct makes my eye tic at perspective.
The government and the data are not natural bed comrades, especially in a world of pirates and painful states to sow chaos across the west.
However, it is absurd that, during this century, you must always transport a public service invoice each time you want to open a credit line or a bank account or modify your mobile phone contract.
And it's not the giant Big brother Database envisaged by Tony Blair, during the first decades of this century, which was rightly defeated by the basic campaign No2id.
As the technological editor Lawrence Lundy-Bryan said yesterday: the model was a central database of each citizen, accessible in all the departments. A jar of honey for abuse, leaks and snap of glasses.
The encrypted data of the new digital verification application would take place on your phone or shared by individual services such as DVLA and dreaded tax.
As a veteran of the immigration agent of the United States, Art Del Cueto, who patrolled the Mexican border for 21 years and is not a left-handed Pinko said on the program this week: the same people who complain of giving their information so that the government can know who they are, are those who put all their information on Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram. Come on, guys.
Radical thinking
And as Lundy-Bryan thought, how many dubious owners and nightclub bouncers at the moment sit with a scan of your passport in their systems?
Are they really safer than the DWP or the NHS? And like Tony Smith, the former border force boss, told me: it is really difficult to change your face and your finger.
You can change your name and choose the name, nationality and age of someone, nationality and age down a hat.
Since border experts cry for more tools in their armory, are they not worth an audience?
Del Cueto says that all of the United States was filmed against welcoming illegal migrants and his work.
A contrast marked with the United Kingdom, where the home office deploys the red carpet and the courts are hampering the deportations.
The simple fact of screaming the boats and breaking the gangs clearly did not work.
So, is it time for a radical thought? I do not know if the identity cards are the answer, but let's lose the conversation.
