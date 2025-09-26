



Donald Trump, Kai Trump leaves the White House to attend the Ryder Cup

US President Donald J. Trump, joined by his elder grandchild Kai Trump, spoke to the press before going to the Ryder Cup on September 26, 2025.

Golfer Bryson Dechambeau expressed the hope that Trump's presence would inspire the American team in victory. European player Robert Macintyre was not impressed by the visit, calling Trump “just another spectator”.

Farmingdale, Ny President Donald Trump, arrived at Bethpage Black at 12:06 pm on the day of the Ryder Cup opening to encourage the American team led by Keegan Bradley of Jupiter in his battle against Europe.

The president arrived with his elder grandson, Kai Trump, between the first and second sessions and the United States have already dug a hole. The Air Force One flew over Bethpage Black just after the Europeans won the first three games. Trump arrived in the course shortly after.

“We have just stolen our heads in his One Air Force,” said US captain Keegan Bradley. “I have a feeling that things will turn here.”

Trump welcomed a friend and a great supporter, Bryson Dechambeau, while Dechambeau came out of the tunnel before the four afternoon ball session. The two hugged their hand, spoke a little, then the fist collided while Dechambeau was heading for the Tee box.

Dechambeau attended Trump's Victory Day at the Palm Beach Convention Center the night of the presidential election in November 2024 and was called on stage.

Watch Ryder Cup 2025 on Fubo

“I hope he will inspire us to victory,” said Dechambeau the day before the start of the Ryder Cup. “I think it will be great for us to have a lot of people on our side. I think it will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everyone react.

“It will be an electrical environment.”

Trump then welcomed the partner of the four Dechambeau balls, Ben Griffin, and the American captain Keegan Bradley.

Robert Macintyre in Europe played his match from four to four years old with Viktor Hovland de Jupiter on arrival of the president. Macintyre, however, was not impressed.

When asked the day before the Ryder Cup which started about Trump, 1, Macintyre, who is from Scotland, said: “It's just another spectator.”

What is the quality of Kai? How does Kai Trump go in his Golf season in Florida High School?

The doors opened at 5 am, with improved safety measures for the day, including the TSA style projection when people leave the area around the clubhouse, the first tee and the 18th green.

Trump was invited to the event by the PGA of America, the director's director of the American Ryder Cup team. Very early on, he suggested that he had arrived for the show which is the first starting stroke, which occurred at 7.10 am

And rumors began to circulate that Trump could arrive early enough to cross the tunnel with Dechambeau and look at his first start.

But Trump would have been invited to delay his arrival after having attended the final of the United States tennis single of September 7 between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Arthur Ashe and Chaos stadium.

With strict security measures in place for the biggest tennis event in this country, the match was delayed by around 40 minutes and there were several thousand empty seats when the game started with thousands of fans still online to enter the stadium.

The Ryder Cup had to attract at least 50,000 fans per day, more than double the crowd for the Alcaraz-Bréner final.

Donald Trump likes to attend sporting events

Trump can add the Ryder Cup to his list of sporting events to which he attended, some briefly, since his entry into office on January 20. This list includes the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, an UFC event, US Open tennis and a Yankees match on September 11, the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The university football championship match played at the night he was sworn in, Trump sent a pre-cut video message.

But golf is his passion. According to the Trump Golf Tracker, he has played 60 times since his return to his duties, about 25% of his presidency. He dined with members of the golf tour liv before their event on his journey in Doral and he met twice the leaders of the PGA Tour and the golf of Liv tending to bring together the rival tours. The leagues, however, remain as distant as ever.

