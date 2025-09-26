India calls NATO chiefs, Modi-Putin's demand calls entirely baseless





New Delhi: On September 26, India firmly rejected NATO secretary general, Mark Ruttes, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a price hike in Washingtons on Indian products. Asked about the comments of Ruttes in New York, the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, said that the press release was factually incorrect and entirely basely. At no time did the Prime Minister spoke with President Putin in the suggested manner. No conversation of this type took place, Jaiswal told journalists at the weekly media conference. He stressed that India is expecting the management of an important and estimated institution as NATO exercises greater responsibility and precision in public declarations, adding that speculative or reckless remarks which distort the commitments of the Prime Ministers or suggest conversations that have never occurred are unacceptable. Jaiswal also stressed that India energy imports are intended to guarantee foreseeable and affordable energy costs for the Indian consumer and said that New Delhi will continue to take all the necessary measures to protect their national interests and economic security. Rutte, who was Speaking to CNNS Christiane Amanpour On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the new American prices immediately have an impact on Russia, because it means that Delhi was now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Naretra Modi asked, hey supports you, but could you explain your strategy to me because I have now been struck by these 50% prices by the United States. The United States announced the new prices in August 2025. A reciprocal rate of 25% on Indian exports entered into force on August 7, and later this month, Washington added a 25% penalty linked to continuous imports of Russian oil India, actually doubling the rate at 50%. The measure came into force on August 27. The prices target a wide range of India export sectors such as textiles, gems and jewelry, shoes, furniture and sports items, while electronics such as smartphones and computers have been excluded. According to official archives, Modi and Putin organized several telephone conversations after the announcement of American prices. On August 8, Modi held a conversation with Putin in which, according to the Mea ReadoutThe Russian president informed him of the latest developments concerning Ukraine. Modi has reiterated an India coherent position according to which the conflict must be resolved peacefully by dialogue, and the two leaders have also examined bilateral cooperation. THE Kremlins account The call noted the same emphasis on Ukraine and bilateral links. Ten days later, Putin phoned Modi. The MEA said that the Russian president had informed Modi of his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, while Modi thanked him for sharing his assessment and said India would continue to remain committed. The Kremlin also reported that the conversation was centered on the top of Alaska and perspective to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. The most recent interaction was on September 17, when Putin phoned Modi To transmit greetings to your 75th birthday. The thread is now on WhatsApp. Follow our channel For clear analysis and opinions on the latest developments.

