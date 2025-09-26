President Trump suggests that cities deemed dangerous could lose World Cup matches FIFA





Seattle This article has been updated to add declarations of local officials and organizations that were received after the original publication of the article.

At a press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that any American city hosting the FIFA World Cup matches in 2026 could lose these matches if they were considered dangerous cities, which include Seattle.

It started with this exchange between a journalist and President Trump, after having mentioned in New York as a host city of the World Cup, while discussing the mayor's race.

Journalist: “You have a number of cities that postpone your immigration deportation as well as your crime initiatives.”

President: “I don't think they grow up a lot.”

Reporter: “But some of these cities have World Cup matches. Seattle, San Francisco.”

President: “They will be very, they will be very sure.”

Report: “Secure, but could these games move if they do not cooperate with your crime thrust?”

President: “Well – it's interesting – I suppose. But we will make sure they are safe. They are led by radical crazy people and who do not know what they are doing.”

President Trump then confirmed this idea by declaring:

If a city, we think we are even a little dangerous for the World Cup or for the Olympic Games, you know, where it has an Olympic reversal, right? But for the World Cup in particular, because they play in so many cities, we do not allow it to go, we will move it a little. But I hope it will not happen.

The comments arise just when Seattle police told Komo News that the city is on the right track to see a significant drop in homicides in 2025.

Related | The Seattle police chief sees progress in hiring, the response to violent crimes

In total, 16 cities host World Cup matches in the summer of 2026 across North America. Eleven of these cities will be in the United States. Seattle is expected to host six games, including a game of the American national male team on June 19.

Violent crime rates per 100,000 people in each of the United States reception cities from 2024 can be found classified below.

The figures that have been calculated using the national reporting system based on FBI incidents (NIBRS) are labeled with a rating ^. The cities that could not be found under the Nibrs are labeled with a notation *. These figures were rather calculated using local data reports for violent crimes in 2024 and the number of populations.

Kansas City: 3 111 ^ Houston: 3.049 ^ New York City: 2,791 ^ boston: 2,463 ^ philadelphia: 2,289 ^ dallas: 2,015 ^ Seattle: 1585 ^ Miami: 1,460 ^ los Angeles: 717 * San Francisco: 548 * Atlay: 503 *

People walking in the city center of Seattle told Komo News on Thursday that they did not think that Seattle should be in danger of the opportunity of the World Cup because they think that the city is very safe.

It seems a little disconnected, as if you are walking here, obviously, it is a city, there is a summary element in each city, Seattle, I do not consider it particularly dangerous, “said Derrick, who lived in Seattle in throughout his life and intends to retreat shortly.

Others say that the city has managed many events with large crowds of people.

“If you try to go to the T-Mobile or Lumen field, I think good safety, good people, they have closed certain areas, it will be fine,” said Rachael Gibson, who lives in Seattle.

A teenager from Tacoma, who is a city that will have an area of ​​FIFA fan designated so that they watch the World Cup matches, people said that people would be fine in Seattle; However, other areas in the region could create a certain distrust between fans.

If you have it as in the city of the city (of Seattle), yes, it will be safe, but if you go down to the south, (or) a little north, it could become a little delicate, you know, said Jordan Martinez.

Derrick said he was also wondering if the president even has the power to do what he suggests, if he believes that a city is not sure.

It seems a little bizarre for a government organization to decide where a company like FIFA organizes its events. This should belong to the company, if they decide its danger, it is them, he explained.

Komo News asked for a comment from FIFA, asking whether the chief of a country has the capacity to control where the matches are played or not. We are still waiting for an answer.

A spokesperson for the office of the mayor of Seattle, Bruce Harrell, shared this statement with Komo News in response to the remarks of President Trump:

“While the President continues to peddle baseless, devisions and empty threats, our administration does hard work to prepare this opportunity. We work every day to make the 2026 World Cup a safe, welcoming and fun experience for residents and visitors. We are moving plans with FIFA and local partners to ensure that Seattle is a destination and that we are doing the most of this special event.” Jamie Housen via emails at Komo News.

The president of the municipal council of Seattle, Sara Nelson, shared this comment on Friday:

“Here, we take another threat designed to create panic. What will he do then, cancel Christmas? We have been working hard to plan safe and successful World Cup games since Seattle was announced as a host city and we are not going to be distracted by the crazy puffy of Trump.”

A spokesperson for Seattle 2026, an organization which is not directly affiliated with FIFA but which was at the forefront of the organization of the event locally in Seattle, also sent this declaration to Komo on Friday:

“We are committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming and memorable experience for fans, players, visitors and residents. Since we were selected by FIFA as a host city, we have worked closely with them, the White House working group for the FIFA 26 World Cup, community partners and the police, but we are confident, but Settoch, but Stadium before the world stadium and the world stadium before the etnectace only in sectac sure for all.

