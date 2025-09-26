



China responded to President Donald Trumps, an executive decree approving an agreement of 14 billion dollars to restructure Tiktoks operations in the United States. This decision followed the announcement of Trumps that Chinese chief Xi Jinping had signed the agreement during their recent talks. Why it matters Tiktok, with more than 170 million American users, has become at the heart of how young Americans consume information and culture. It also supports the livelihoods of thousands of influencers and small businesses that depend on its scope. Control of the powerful application algorithm of applications has been at the center of American security problems, the legislators warning that it could be exploited for foreign influence. The controversy dates back to the Trump administrations for the first time to ban the application in 2020 and increased after the Congress has adopted a 2024 law demanding that Byédance is deposited or faces a national ban. Trump has extended the deadline several times before publishing the Thursday prescription, which also delays the application until December 16, 2025. Nowsweek contacted the White House by email to comment. What to know The order creates a new company controlled by the United States supported by Oracle, Silver Lake Partners and Michael Dell. Bytedance would hold a minority participation but would be excluded from national security issues. Guo JaiKun, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, said that Beijing had respected the capacity of companies to negotiate commercially. The United States should be hoped for providing an open, fair and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States, Guo told journalists. Questions remain, however. American law requires a clean break with Chinese control, but the White House officials have already confirmed that Bytedance will rent technology to the new American entity. Critics argue that this could leave Beijing with a lasting influence on the application. Trump's allies such as the co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch are among the investors. Their involvement has fueled questions about the question of whether political or commercial interests could shape the management of Tiktoks. What people say President Donald Trump told journalists at the Oval Office: “I had a very good conversation with President XI [Jinping]a lot of respect for him. I hope he also has a lot of respect for me. And we talked about Tiktok and other things, but we talked about Tiktok and he gave us the green light. “” Michael Sobolik, a principal researcher at the Hudson Institute, said Nowsweek:: “Surveillance of the algorithm is not the same as controlling it. Based on the basis of information, the managers of the White House have already confirmed, the lease will rent the algorithm which means that they will always have it, and Beijing will always be able to control it. It is a bad deal. What happens next The agreement now depends on how the two governments implement it in practice. Chinas' regulatory approval will be required and American legislators are likely to closely monitor if the final conditions meet the requirements for the right of disinvestment.

