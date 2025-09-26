Jokowi said about his position as Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board





The President of the Republic of Indonesia 2014-2024 Jokowi spoke of his position as a global advisory council of Bloomberg New Economy. Bloomberg New Economy is a global platform for dialogue and discourse on economic transformation on growing markets. The father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Rakabum Raka admitted that he had received an offer to become a global advisory committee of Bloomberg New Economy in early January 2025. “Yes, in early January, I obtained the offer. Then, at the end of January, I agreed,” said Jokowi, during his residence at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Central Java on Friday, September 2625. After that, in the middle of March in 2025, Jokowi said he was contacted by Michael Bloomberg who also congratulated the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Committee. “Here, later, it will indeed be discussed from the challenges before the economy. Yes perhaps if there are ideas, ideas on the new economy in the future on what is discussed,” he said. Jokowi said economic intelligence was very important. Then, these processes will also be used to make very fast economic decisions. “The name AI, 5g is very important in the economy in the future. Because everything, the economic data will be very important in real time. Then the decisions are also accurate and necessary by the state, “he said. With his functions as a global advisory advice, Jokowi did not reject the forums in Australia if he was invited. He added that questions relating to the new global economy, which is good for other countries, can be used by the Indonesian state.

On the Bloomberg New Economy website, they said they had made a new world advisory advice in April 2025 to help overcome the complex challenges encountered by the world. “This advisory group has experience at the highest level of commercial, government and multilateral organizations, and their contribution will be very important to guide our efforts.” Write information on the new Bloomberg economy. In the lowest position the composition of the World Advisory Council, there is a photo of Jokowi. In addition to Jokowi, there was the founder of LP Bloomberg Michael R. Bloomberg to the Prime Minister of Italy 2021-2022 Mario Draghi.

