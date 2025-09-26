India rejects as the claim of the Based NATO chief, the Moda questioning Putin questioning in the war | India News





New Delhi: The government rejected on Friday as affirmations of incorrect, foundation and unacceptable NATO chief Mark Rutte that Prime Minister Modi under pressure from American prices on India asked for an explanation from Russian President Vladimir Putin on his Ukraine strategy. The MEA said that at no time did Modi had such a conversation with Putin and exhorted the “management of an important institution like NATO” to exercise greater responsibility and precision in public declarations. NATO Secretary General Rutte said in an interview that US President Trump's prices on India had a big impact on Putin. “This (price) immediately has an impact on Russia because it means that Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi asks him:” I support you, but could you explain your strategy to me because I have now been affected by these 50% prices of the United States “, said Rutte.“We saw the declaration of the secretary general of NATO, Mr. Mark Rutte, concerning an alleged telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. At no time, the Prime Minister spoke with President Putin in the suggested manner. No conversation of this type took place,” said Mea.Mea: suggesting a conversation that has never occurred unacceptable Speculative or reckless remarks that distort the commitments of the PM or suggest that the conversations that have never occurred are unacceptable, added the spokesperson for the Mea Randhir Jaiswal.Since the start of the Russian-Ukraine War in 2022, India has considerably increased its importation of Russian crude oil available at a reduced rate. Trump said India oil imports were helping to finance the war.The spokesperson said that, as indicated above, India's energy imports are supposed to ensure foreseeable and affordable energy costs for the Indian consumer. “India will continue to take the necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security,” he said.President Trump had previously imposed an additional 25% tariff on India for its Russian oil purchase, accusing New Delhi to finance the Moscow War against Ukraine, a decision that India describes as unjustified because the United States has not made similar measures against other countries such as China which continues to get the brut of Russia.

