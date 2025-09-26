Prevails over the latest 100% price on pharmaceutical products: what we know | Donald Trump News





President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would impose a 100% import tax on pharmaceutical drugs. He also announced new prices on other products.

Here's what we know and what it all means.

What pharmaceutical prices have announced Trump?

In an article on his Truth social platform, Trump wrote that from October 1, the United States will impose a 100% rate on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product.

The 100% price means that prices of imported pharmaceuticals will double for American importers and consumers.

However, Trump said that an exception would be made for any business that builds its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America.

He explained that the building refers to a breaking and / or construction plot.

Trump did not specify whether the new prices he announces will be applied in addition to the national rates which he previously imposed on various American business partners.

Where do the United States import pharmaceutical products?

Pharmaceutical products, including packaged drugs; vaccines, toxins and cultures; And the hormones constituted approximately 5.6% of the total American imports in 2023, worth around $ 158 billion, according to the Economic Complexity Observatory (OEC).

During this year, the United States imported a value of $ 86.4 billion in packaged drugs. About 14.2%, or 12.3 billion dollars, packaged medicines came from Ireland; 14%, or 12.1 billion dollars, came from Switzerland; 13.4% ($ 11.6 billion) from Germany; And 10.6%, or $ 9.2 billion came from India.

Other countries that the United States has imported these products include Italy, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

In 2023, the United States imported a value of $ 65.1 billion in vaccines, blood, antiser, toxins and cultures. On this, 23.2%, or $ 15.1 billion, came from Ireland and 20.9%, or 13.6 billion dollars, from Germany.

President Donald Trump signs decrees at the White House in Washington, DC, Thursday, September 25, 2025 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]How did the markets react to new pharmaceutical rates?

Pharmaceutical companies in Asia and Europe have dropped to their shares after Trumps announced.

Swiss companies Lonza, Novartis and Roche fell by around 1.2% at the start of negotiations on Friday.

The actions of German drug manufacturers Merck and Bayer also dropped by 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Japan Sumitomo Pharma has closed 3.5% less, while Otsuka Holdings dropped 2.9% and Daiichi Sankyo dropped by 2%. However, not all pharmaceutical groups took a hit. Takeda Pharmaceutical fell 0.1%, while Shionogi, instead of falling, increased by 1%.

Meanwhile, in India, the main pharmaceutical index slipped by 2%, the 20 manufacturers of listed medicines dropped prices. The giant pharmaceutical industries of the SUN industry have flowed 3%, despite the manufacturers of Indian drugs who mainly produce generics, who are not targeted by new prices.

The largest biotechnology company in Australias, CSL, plunged to a lower over six years, closing 1.9% below the day before.

How will the pharmaceutical industries be affected?

Despite the initial shock reflected in the share price, the experts said that Indian companies should not suffer too much from prices, because some who provide products in the United States are already based and will therefore be exempt.

Namit Joshi, President of the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India, told CNN that prices are unlikely to have an immediate impact on Indian exports.

Most of our contribution lies in simple generics and most large Indian companies are already exploiting American manufacturing or reconditioning units and explore other acquisitions, said Joshi.

While Indian pharmaceutical companies should therefore not be too affected, new prices simply add to the weight of 50% of the prices imposed on other Indian sectors per Trump earlier in the year. These were partly due to the continuous purchase of Russian oil India, Trump said.

Other foreign pharmaceutical companies will also bypass prices by locating their operations in the United States, said certain experts. The president's real commentary is direct, but its impact can be somewhere between nebulous and negligible, told Mizuho Securities Jared Holz, specialist in health actions of Japanese Financial Services Group, Mizuho Securities.

All the main players have a certain presence in production at the national level and almost all have announced an increase in investments directly linked to local manufacturing, said Holz.

What effect could these prices have had in the American pharmaceutical sector?

The pharmaceutical industry group, pharmaceutical research and America's manufacturers (PHRMA) warned that prices could affect investment in American pharmaceutical products.

Phrma companies continue to announce hundreds of billions of new American investments thanks to President Trumps Trumps Pro-Croissance and regulatory policies, said Alex Schriver, Vice-President of Phrma, in a statement. The prices risk these plans because each dollar spent in prices is a dollar that cannot be invested in American manufacturing or the development of future treatments and remedies.

In addition, he said, drugs are generally spared prices to avoid higher costs and shortages.

What other Trump prices announced on Thursday?

In another article on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the United States will also impose a 50% rate on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products and a 30% price on padded furniture.

Packaged furniture refers to any piece of furniture that includes padding, springs and fabric or leather coatings.

In a separate article, he announced a price of 25% on heavy trucks (large!) Imported to the United States from other countries.

These prices will also come into force on October 1.

Why does Trump impose these prices?

Trump did not specify his reasons to increase the prices on brand pharmaceuticals.

However, he wrote that prices on kitchen and bathroom materials, as well as furniture, were on a large scale of flooding these products in the United States by other external countries.

Trump described this as unfair flood.

We must protect, for national security and other reasons, our manufacturing process, he wrote.

