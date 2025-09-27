



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly that the world is faced with testing times marked by conflicts, terrorism and climate change, while urging an urgent action for peace in South Asia, in the Middle East and beyond. ***** Also read the New News Story in Hatl On the declaration made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan during the general debate. ***** Our world is more complex today than ever, said Sharif, citing the intensification of conflicts, violations of international law and a climate crisis that threatens our very survival. Multilateralism, he argued, was no longer an option that needs the time. Prime Minister Sharif said his country faced an assault not caused by India earlier this year. The Pakistan armed forces had rejected the attack with astonishing professionalism, a bravery and a sense of meaning, slaughtering several Indian planes, he added. He congratulated US President Donald Trump to get a ceasefire. Dialogue with India At the same time, Mr. Sharif also offered a dialogue. Pakistan is ready for a composite, complete and focused dialogue with India on all outstanding questions, he said, warning that disputes over cashmere and water resources have remained volatile. India presumed suspension of the Indus water Treaty, he added, represents an act of war. Mr. Sharif promised a support for the cashmiris, claiming that Pakistan would ardently defend their rights and repeat the calls to a non -supervil plebiscite. One day soon, Inshallah [God willing]India tyranny in cashmere will end. They will gain its fundamental right to self-determination by an impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, he said. Call to ceasefire in Gaza In the Middle East, the Pakistani chief condemned what he called the genocidal assault of the Israel in Gaza, describing the fate of Palestinian children as one of the most heartbreaking tragedies of our time. He called for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirmed that the Pakistans support for an independent Palestinian State inside the fronts of 1967, with Jerusalem as the capital. Palestine can no longer remain under Israeli obstacles. He must be released, he said. The Pakistani leader has also addressed wider global problems, including the continuous invasion of Ukraine, where he expressed support for a peaceful resolution in accordance with the United Nations Charter. On terrorism, he remembers the sacrifices of the Pakistans, saying that the country had lost 90,000 lives and 150 billion dollars to extremist violence for two decades. Sharif also described climate change as an existential challenge, highlighting recent catastrophic floods that have moved millions and caused tens of billions of losses. Although he is responsible for less than one percent of global programs. Pakistan wore a disproportionate burden, he said, calling it not equity, not equality, not justice. By completing his speech, Mr. Sharif promised that Pakistan would continue to defend peace, justice and development through multilateral cooperation. That this 80th anniversary does not just commemorate history, he said. Let's make history and the sidewalk for a future for the next eight years, these United Nations and hoping for sustainable to seek the global good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadebate.un.org/en/80/pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos