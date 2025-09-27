Turkey could get F-35 jets, can also keep the S-400 advertising systems if Erdogan helps Trump to end the Ukraine War?

US President Donald Trump pressed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to interrupt Russian oil purchases in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict, while signaling the opening of an American ban on selling F-35 stealth hunting planes in Ankara.

Erdogan's visit to the White House has marked its first since 2019, the year Washington expelled Turkey from the F-35 program due to NATO Ally acquisition of a Russian S-400 air defense system.

Trump said they would speak “very seriously” to end the flaw on high-tech jets, and said that he was ready to raise sanctions against Ankara over the Russian missiles of the S-400 if the meeting was going well.

But he also pushed the key issue of Ukraine with Erdogan, whose country refused to join international sanctions in Moscow and even intensified its Russian oil purchases.

“I would like to stop it to buy oil from Russia while Russia continues this outburst,” Trump told journalists at the start of the two -hour meeting at the Oval Office.

Erdogan had an influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Trump, but added: “The best thing he could do is buy Russia oil and gas.”

Turkey is Russia's fourth trading partner, according to the Bruegel Institute in Europe, which raised $ 52 billion in exchanges last year largely in fossil fuels and electronics.

Trump, who said in a major change earlier this week that he now thought that Ukraine could win the war, insists that Western allies must stop buying Russian oil and gas before he imposed other sanctions in Moscow.

He remained uncertain if Trump and Erdogan finalized an agreement on the F-35 jets, a persistent issue since Trump's first term.

ABOIT Six years ago, Turkey was excluded from the first hunting program in the United States due to the fear that its purchase of the S-400 Russia system could expose the capabilities of the F-35 to the primary Natos rival.

After their meeting, Trump described discussions as very productive on many assistant fronts both our priorities and his own.

Well, share the details of this later, and hell has his own announcement, Trump told journalists. He also suggested that American sanctions in the turkey defense sector, imposed compared to the S-400 dispute, could be lifted almost immediately.

Earlier, Erdoan had declared that his country had not abandoned the fighter plane F-35 and that he had press releaseHis intention to join the F-35 consortium.

We did not give up the F-35. We discuss our intention to return to the program with our counterparts, he said by his office on June 26. We discussed the question of our meeting with Mr. Trump, talks at a technical level began. God wants, we will make progress, he added.

Meanwhile, Ankara’s American envoy said on June 29 that US sanctions in the turkey defense sector, imposed in relation to the acquisition of S-400, should be lifted by the end of the year.

Addressing the press agency for Anadolu's state, Tom Barrack said that US President Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan would ask their main diplomats to understand the way and put an end to my belief is that by the end of the year, we have the possibility of having a solution.

There has not yet been an official announcement; However, there are possibilities that Turkey could obtain from F-35 jets and keep S-400 advertising systems also if Erdogan helps Trump to end the Ukraine War.

Turkish Airlines Big Boeing Deal Signs

Turkish Airlines announced on Friday an agreement to buy up to 225 Boeing Jets, one day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan made his first visit to the White House since 2019.

The order includes 150 confirmed planes to be delivered between 2029 and 2034, with an option for 75 others, the company said in a press release, without providing cost figures.

“With these orders, we aim to transition from our entire fleet to new generation planes by 2035, increasing efficiency and supporting an average annual growth rate by 6%,” said the airline.

The airline has placed a firm order for 50 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with an option for 25 additional units. He also placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 Max Jets, with an option for an additional 50.

The airline is also in talks with engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for engines, spare parts and maintenance services for Dreamliners.

Reports of an agreement had circulated in the Turkish media earlier this week before Erdogan's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders met for more than two hours on Thursday, marking the first official reception of Erdogans at the White House since 2019. He had been widely sidelined during the mandate of President Joe Biden.

The Boeing agreement follows the announcement in December 2023 of Turkish Airlines of an order of 355 plans of the European Rival Airbus.