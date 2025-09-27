Politics
The placement of the police active in the posts of the public service is considered to be unconstitutional.
The placement of active police officers as leaders of ministries and institutions poses serious problems, creating legal uncertainty and dualism of command.
JAKARTA, KOMPAS The regulation concerning the opening of the possibilities of the active police to occupy positions outside the structure of the police as civil servants or ASN has the potential to create serious problems. The filling of ASN positions by active police can lead to problems of neutrality and dualism of command, which could potentially affect the integrity of the police institution itself.
The former head of the Strategic Intelligence Agency, the Counter-Admiral TNI (Ret.) Soleman B Ponto, transmitted this while being an expert as a judicial review of article 28 paragraph (3) of the 2002 law number 2 concerning the Indonesian national police and its explanation, on 15/9/2025), to the construction of the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. This review was submitted by two lawyers and graduates in law Syamsul Jahidin and Christian Adrianus Sihite.
Article 28 Paragraph (3) of the 2/2002 law regulates that members of the Indonesian national police may occupy positions outside the police after having resigned or withdrawn from the police. Meanwhile, the explanation stipulates: “What is meant by posts outside the police forces are positions that have no connection with the police or which are not based on assignments of the police chief”.
“This creates legal uncertainty, opens up the dualism of command and disrupts the principle of a single command system,” said Soleman before the nine constitutional judges.
According to him, article 28 paragraph (3) of the police law explicitly regulates the obligation for the active members of the police to resign or retire if they occupy positions outside the police structure. However, the explanatory section of article 28 paragraph (3) in fact creates a new standard which opens an escape to active members of the police so as not to retire or resign if they occupy positions outside the police.
Soleman pointed out that this constitutes a difference in relation to the provisions requiring the retirement or resignation of the Polri or TNI institutions if it occupies positions outside the structure, which often occurred at the time of President Joko Widodo. Many TNI soldiers and active police members continue to occupy civilian posts, even if it contradicts article 47 of law 34/2004 concerning the TNI and article 28 paragraph (3) of law 2/2002 concerning Polri.
According to the data he owns, Soleman said that the number of active police officers occupying posts outside the police has increased from year to year. In 2022, the number of active police officers occupying civilian positions or affected outside the police institution was 3,204. A year later, this number increased to 3,424, then to 3,822 the following year, and currently, he reached 4,351 active police officers occupying posts outside the police structure.
“Thus, this indicates that the demand continues to increase beyond the structure. There is an expansion of the role and responsibilities of the police in various sectors, using the explanation of the paragraph of article 28 (3). Yes, it is a paradox. On the one hand, it is said that the police still need 359,978 personnel, but those who leave continue to exist,” said Soleman.
The root of the problem, according to him, is the emergence of the standard adding the expression “or on the basis of the mission of the police chief” in the explanation of article 28 paragraph (3) of the police law. This creates different consequences and opens up an escape from the police to occupy positions outside the police forces without changing status. The sentence also opens up opportunities for problematic interpretations.
“This sentence can be interpreted as signifying that the national police can be actively placed outside the structure without or with an official assignment of the police chief. This interpretation contradicts the fundamental principle according to which all the investments of the national police outside the structure, whether known or unknown to the police chief, must first go through a transfer of status or a retirement,” he said.
In fact, the status of active members of the national police is that of a state apparatus in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the law of the National Police. By entering as a civilian state of the state, an active police officer or a soldier must give up his status as a state apparatus, becoming more a state apparatus. If it is not done, it becomes a problem. There is a legal uncertainty and a violation of the rule of law.
Unlike the military law, which regulates that active military personnel can be assigned to several institutions, the previous military law stipulated that there were 10 institutions where active staff could be awarded.
Threaten the neutrality of the national police
Consequently, Soleman asked the Constitutional Court to declare the expression “or not on the basis of an assignment of the police chief” in the explanation of article 28 paragraph (3) of the police law in conflict with the Constitution and lacking in binding legal force. This sentence creates legal uncertainty, thus contradicting the Constitution.
“This standard has the potential to threaten national security, the neutrality of the Indonesian national police and the integrity of public institutions,” he said.
Meanwhile, a member of Commission III of the DPR of the PDI-Perjuangan faction, I Wayan Suirta, representing the DPR, said that the filling of ASN positions by active members of the national police is in accordance with the implementation of the reciprocal principle to support the transformation efforts of the ASN. The reciprocal principle is a principle of mutuality concerning the legality of filling the positions of the members of the national police or the military within the framework of the ASN positions. The content of this provision is regulated in article 19 of law 20/2023 concerning ASN.
In addition to this principle, Wayan also recalled the system of merit regulated in article 1 number 15 of the ASN law. This system has the advantage that power and positions are granted according to the capacities, achievements and individual performance, rather than on wealth, social class or family history of the individual concerned. With the existence of the merit system, the professionalism of each ASN, including the members of the police and the military who will occupy a position, can be guaranteed.
According to Wayan, the filling of the management positions of the members of the national police is only limited at the central level. The ASN law requires that new provisions concerning the filling procedures and the posts to be filled are regulated in more detail thanks to government regulations.
The Constitutional Court will meet to hear this case on September 23, with the agenda to listen to testimonies of experts presented by the government and the petitioners.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/artikel/en-penempatan-polisi-aktif-di-jabatan-asn-dinilai-bertentangan-dengan-konstitusi/amp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says he sends troops to Portland in the last deployment in American cities
- “India demonstrates the highest rates of economic growth in the context of PM Modi leadership”: Vladimir Putin
- In the United States to revoke the Visa of the Colombian Left Leader DW DW 09/27/2025
- CNN breaks the UN's talk on Netanyahu
- PSI urges President Prabowo to use authority to end the controversy of Jokowi and Gibran Diplomas
- Botman Brace leads Veldhockey about Colgate
- Japan government. The painting reviews the 30 -year average possibility for Nanikai Megaquake
- Kimmel won. And Trump does not scare anyone
- “ The monster must be arrested '' explains Erdogan as he calls for the pursuit of Netanyahu
- Primark to the UK Close British store for the first time for the first time for more than 10 years
- Mens Tennis closes action with ITA All -americans – Stanford Cardinal
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Express Condolences on Karur Rally Stampede Deaths