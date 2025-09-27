The placement of the police active in the posts of the public service is considered to be unconstitutional.

The placement of active police officers as leaders of ministries and institutions poses serious problems, creating legal uncertainty and dualism of command.

JAKARTA, KOMPAS The regulation concerning the opening of the possibilities of the active police to occupy positions outside the structure of the police as civil servants or ASN has the potential to create serious problems. The filling of ASN positions by active police can lead to problems of neutrality and dualism of command, which could potentially affect the integrity of the police institution itself.

The former head of the Strategic Intelligence Agency, the Counter-Admiral TNI (Ret.) Soleman B Ponto, transmitted this while being an expert as a judicial review of article 28 paragraph (3) of the 2002 law number 2 concerning the Indonesian national police and its explanation, on 15/9/2025), to the construction of the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. This review was submitted by two lawyers and graduates in law Syamsul Jahidin and Christian Adrianus Sihite.

Article 28 Paragraph (3) of the 2/2002 law regulates that members of the Indonesian national police may occupy positions outside the police after having resigned or withdrawn from the police. Meanwhile, the explanation stipulates: “What is meant by posts outside the police forces are positions that have no connection with the police or which are not based on assignments of the police chief”.

“This creates legal uncertainty, opens up the dualism of command and disrupts the principle of a single command system,” said Soleman before the nine constitutional judges.

According to him, article 28 paragraph (3) of the police law explicitly regulates the obligation for the active members of the police to resign or retire if they occupy positions outside the police structure. However, the explanatory section of article 28 paragraph (3) in fact creates a new standard which opens an escape to active members of the police so as not to retire or resign if they occupy positions outside the police.

Soleman pointed out that this constitutes a difference in relation to the provisions requiring the retirement or resignation of the Polri or TNI institutions if it occupies positions outside the structure, which often occurred at the time of President Joko Widodo. Many TNI soldiers and active police members continue to occupy civilian posts, even if it contradicts article 47 of law 34/2004 concerning the TNI and article 28 paragraph (3) of law 2/2002 concerning Polri.

According to the data he owns, Soleman said that the number of active police officers occupying posts outside the police has increased from year to year. In 2022, the number of active police officers occupying civilian positions or affected outside the police institution was 3,204. A year later, this number increased to 3,424, then to 3,822 the following year, and currently, he reached 4,351 active police officers occupying posts outside the police structure.

“Thus, this indicates that the demand continues to increase beyond the structure. There is an expansion of the role and responsibilities of the police in various sectors, using the explanation of the paragraph of article 28 (3). Yes, it is a paradox. On the one hand, it is said that the police still need 359,978 personnel, but those who leave continue to exist,” said Soleman.

The root of the problem, according to him, is the emergence of the standard adding the expression “or on the basis of the mission of the police chief” in the explanation of article 28 paragraph (3) of the police law. This creates different consequences and opens up an escape from the police to occupy positions outside the police forces without changing status. The sentence also opens up opportunities for problematic interpretations.

“This sentence can be interpreted as signifying that the national police can be actively placed outside the structure without or with an official assignment of the police chief. This interpretation contradicts the fundamental principle according to which all the investments of the national police outside the structure, whether known or unknown to the police chief, must first go through a transfer of status or a retirement,” he said.

In fact, the status of active members of the national police is that of a state apparatus in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the law of the National Police. By entering as a civilian state of the state, an active police officer or a soldier must give up his status as a state apparatus, becoming more a state apparatus. If it is not done, it becomes a problem. There is a legal uncertainty and a violation of the rule of law.

Unlike the military law, which regulates that active military personnel can be assigned to several institutions, the previous military law stipulated that there were 10 institutions where active staff could be awarded.

Threaten the neutrality of the national police

Consequently, Soleman asked the Constitutional Court to declare the expression “or not on the basis of an assignment of the police chief” in the explanation of article 28 paragraph (3) of the police law in conflict with the Constitution and lacking in binding legal force. This sentence creates legal uncertainty, thus contradicting the Constitution.

“This standard has the potential to threaten national security, the neutrality of the Indonesian national police and the integrity of public institutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, a member of Commission III of the DPR of the PDI-Perjuangan faction, I Wayan Suirta, representing the DPR, said that the filling of ASN positions by active members of the national police is in accordance with the implementation of the reciprocal principle to support the transformation efforts of the ASN. The reciprocal principle is a principle of mutuality concerning the legality of filling the positions of the members of the national police or the military within the framework of the ASN positions. The content of this provision is regulated in article 19 of law 20/2023 concerning ASN.

In addition to this principle, Wayan also recalled the system of merit regulated in article 1 number 15 of the ASN law. This system has the advantage that power and positions are granted according to the capacities, achievements and individual performance, rather than on wealth, social class or family history of the individual concerned. With the existence of the merit system, the professionalism of each ASN, including the members of the police and the military who will occupy a position, can be guaranteed.

According to Wayan, the filling of the management positions of the members of the national police is only limited at the central level. The ASN law requires that new provisions concerning the filling procedures and the posts to be filled are regulated in more detail thanks to government regulations.

The Constitutional Court will meet to hear this case on September 23, with the agenda to listen to testimonies of experts presented by the government and the petitioners.