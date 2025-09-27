



President Donald Trump on Friday gave a series of unproven medical advice on Tylenol and infant vaccines, some of which have directly contradicted the advice of his own administrations under the direction of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The comments, published on Trumps Truth Social Platform, echoed his previous remarks at a press briefing on Monday where he announced that the Food and Drug Administration warned doctors not to prescribe acetaminophen the active ingredient of Tylenol to pregnant women, saying that it can be linked to children.

The majority of scientific research has not identified such a link.

Trump once again said on Truth Social on Friday that pregnant women should not use tylenol unless it is absolutely necessary, adding that young children should not take tylenol for practically any reason. The FDA warning applies to pregnant women, not to children, and says that Tylenol can be given during pregnancy in the event of high fever, when fever may have a risk to the health of the fetus.

Trumps comments are also incompatible with those of vice-president JD Vance, who during an interview with Newsnation advised pregnant women on Wednesday to follow your doctor when it comes to taking acetaminophen.

Trump has no medical or scientific training. The responsibility for setting vaccine recommendations against drug use is the responsibility of federal health agencies, not in the White House.

The position of the presidents on vaccines has won over the years. Sometimes he encouraged their use and praised his first administration works to develop comfortable vaccines at the start of the pandemic. However, his decision to appoint Kennedy, a long-standing anti-vaccin activist, as secretary to health and his recent spread of disinformation of vaccines, has made alarms in the scientific community.

During the event of the White House on acetaminophen this week, Trump seemed to offer his most categorical support on the date of Kennedys Agenda, which included the commissioning of an investigation into the causes of autism. Trump embarked on a tangent on how children receive too many vaccines, echoing a common discussion subject among vaccine skeptics.

They pump so many things in these beautiful little babies, he said. It's a shame.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services postponed comments to the White House. A White House official said Trump amplifying the latest HHS advice urging people to be caution before taking pharmaceutical products.

Trump also wrote on Friday that children should get hepatitis B blows at the age of 12 or more, which goes against the advice of centers for disease control and prevention. The agency indicates that the first dose of the three -doses series should be given within 24 hours of birth because hepatitis B can be transmitted from mother to child during childbirth.

The CDC vaccination advisory committee had planned to delay the shot up to at least one month after birth, not before 12 years old, but filed the vote last week. Children can be infected at any age by contact with the body fluids of a person with hepatitis B. Incurable infection can cause liver disease, cancer and death.

Trump also said on Friday that the measles vaccine, mumps and rubella (MMR) was to be divided into three shots and not mixed even if the shots have been combined since 1971 and are not individually made.

And he recommended to take the chicken vaccine to probably a reference to the chickenpox vaccine separately. Pediatricians commonly administer the chickenpox vaccine and the Ror vaccine separately, although a combined blow is available to reduce the number of gunshots, babies receive and increase the chances that children get all their vaccinations.

The CDC advisory committee voted last week so as not to recommend that the combination of the vaccine for young children due to an increased risk of febrile crises (crises caused by fevers that tend to resolve quickly). Doctors have known the risk for years and numerous public health experts have considered the decision of the committees last week as moving away from the choice of parents.

Voting has not changed the vaccine calendar recommended by CDC: children must be vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella once from 12 to 15 months and another 4 to 6 years, according to the agency. Vaccines against chickenpox can be administered during the same visit by doctors. The combination of mmr and chickenpox vaccines can still be given to older children because there is no evidence of an increased risk of febrile crisis in this age group.

Trump advised people on Friday to take a vaccine during five separate medical visits, although it is not clear if it was referring to specific fire or an infant vaccination calendar. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends seven well-child visits (when babies generally receive their photos) during the first year of life. However, not all doctors or parents follow this letter calendar, and the CDC offers beaches in which infant vaccinations can be administered.

Aria Bendix

Monica Alba and Alana Satlin contributed.

