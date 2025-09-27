The new Prime Minister must urgently clarify future migration plans

Boris Johnson, who is now officially appointed Prime Minister, is urged by HR experts and immigration to explain his specific post on migration to give employers an essential certainty on their access to future talents.

Although the question is a leading factor in the Brexit debate, post-Brexit migration was visible by its absence among the priorities set out by Johnson yesterday-which included the need to release the United Kingdom from Europe before October 31.

The new conservative chief previously declared that under him, the country would be “much more open” to qualified migrants, but that it did not commit to that it would mean in digital or practical terms.

During the final debate as elections to the leadership of the Conservative Party, he refused to enter a “game of figures” on the reduction of net migration and said that the vote to leave Europe was a message to “control” immigration.





Steven Toft, organizational analyst and HR commentator, warned that although Johnson's instincts on migration are relatively liberal, the new Prime Minister “bends with all the public to whom he speaks, then he will have a more difficult line on immigration if he thinks he is politically opportune to do so”.

“While Johnson is instinctively more pro-immigration than most conservatives, he will face a difficult balance and the inability to provide some of the promises he made,” added Toft. “All of this makes it very difficult to predict the impact of a Johnson government on British immigration.

“What we can say, almost with certainty, is that current uncertainty for British companies and for non -British citizens who work here are likely to continue for a while.”

Johnson said he was in favor of an Australian style point system to control the flow of workers in the United Kingdom after the two-year transition period compared to the point that Brexit really takes place. Under this approach, potential migrants would receive points for factors such as they have a job offer, their skills in English and their age.

Karendeep Kaur, senior immigration consultant at Migrate UK, said: “Although Boris does not undertake to reduce immigration levels, he proposes to set up a rigorous point system like Australia, which will see an elitist immigration system which takes into account migrant migrants.”

But it is not always clear exactly what aspects of the immigration policy of Australia are proposed, added Madeleine Sump, director of the Migration Observatory. The impact of such a system in the United Kingdom would depend on the details, especially for what skills points would be issued, if the route was for temporary or permanent visas, and if the employer's sponsorship would still be necessary, said consumption.

“A key question is whether the new management team will want to make major structural changes to post-Brexit policies that the government is already developing-if this could slow things down,” she added.



Immigration attitudes have also changed since the referendum. Stephen Bevan, head of HR research development at the Institute of Employment Studies, said Management of people : “Public attitudes with regard to immigration have softened, while employers in the sectors confronted with shortages of labor wish more nuanced and flexible immigration policies.

“The new Prime Minister, as in many other areas of politics, will have to demonstrate a careful leg game and greater clarity in the detail of the immigration policy in the coming weeks.”

An early declaration of Johnson's plans to combat migration “would be useful, subject to the office of the office at home in progress to receive appropriate comments according to which all the proposals are achievable and adapted to purposes,” said David Camp, managing director of the association of Labor Providers.

However, Gerwyn Davies, Senior Policy Advisor at the CIPD, said Management of people that, despite uncertainty, it would be surprised if there was a significant gap in the White Immigration Paper Released in December.

Davies added that employers had to perform sophisticated workforce to “identify where gaps should lie and how they can better answer them”.

Last week, a coalition of commercial and education organizations, including the Confederation of Recruitment and Employment, called on the next Prime Minister to reduce the salary threshold for foreign workers offered by the government from £ 30,000 to £ 20,000, in order to avoid worsening skills shortages.

More than 60% of all jobs in the United Kingdom pay less than £ 30,000. This highlights the risk of fixing the too high future level for vital services such as health and social services, according to the coalition.

But although the possibility of Brexit without a deal remains, employers should “prepare for the worst”, according to Jo Sellick, managing director of the recruitment company Sellick Partnership.

Writing yesterday in an article on LinkedIn, he warned: “After October 31, 2019, everything could happen and, if we leave without agreement as planned, our EU labor could take a massive blow, which leaves us less of the talent we need to manage our country effectively.”