



According to a lively discussion, which seemed to be a fervent row of finger between President Trump and his wife Melania outside the White House was a lively discussion on the breakdown of the escalator when they arrived at the UN seat.

The widely shared clip shows the president pointing his finger on the First Lady, who responds by shaking her head during the exchange filmed through the Marine One windows while she was landing on the southern lawn on Wednesday evening.

While many online speculated, he reveals a dispute between the couple similar to the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife caught fights while they were going down from an aircraft earlier this year, the experts think that the conversation concerned the incident of the viral escalator at the UN headquarters in Manhattan the day before.

President Trump and First Lady Melania were seen having a lively conversation on Marine on Wednesday evening. AFP via Getty Images

According to my interpretation, I do not think that Donald Trump is launching to Melania Trump, but at the UN shenanigans, the Medico-Legal lip reader Jeremy Freeman, who testified as an expert witness in British judicial affairs, at the Daily Mail.

The lip reader believes that Melania said Trump had just continued when the escalator suddenly closed its doors when he was there.

It was incredible. How can you do this? Freeman thinks that the commander -in -chief responded.

Donald, look at me, she then said to him before descending from the helicopter and crossing the lawn hand in hand.

Trump called for arrests to be made after the United Nations headquarters suddenly ceased to work as soon as he and the First Lady reached him on Tuesday before his speech in the General Assembly.

Trump was seen pointing his finger towards Melania during the exchange. AFP via Getty Images President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South lawn after having landed from Marine One. AFP via Getty Images

The first lady, standing in front of Trump, stumbled when the escalator gave, shows the video.

It is amazing that Melania and I did not fall forward on the sharp edges of these steel steps, first facing Trump then posted online on the incident. It was only that we each holded the handrail or, it would have been a disaster.

Start your day with everything you need to know

Morning Report provides the latest news, videos, photos and more.

Thank you for registering!

Trump said the time was absolutely sabotage, citing a Times of London report that UN staff had heard that they could turn off the escalator and make Trump walk in the room to say his speech.

A second British reader on the lips, Nicola Hickling also believes that Trump was a protective of Melania when the helicopter took the helicopter.

Trump and Melania Trump walk on Air Force on September 23, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

I can't forgive them, they tried to injure you, Trump told his wife at some point on the helicopter, Hickling told Daily Mail.

We cannot do this, we have to stay safe, you are not safe, she replied.

The president then replied: they did. We have to challenge them, ”said Hickling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/26/us-news/apparent-finger-waving-spat-between-trump-melania-was-actually-about-un-escalator-lip-readers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos