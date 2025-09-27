How to closure of the government could give Trump more power





This article originally appeared onpolifact.

A fight between the Republicans and the Democrats could lead to a closure of the federal government of October 1.

Democrats are trying to take advantage of the essential bill to extend subsidies to the affordable care law; The Trump administration is linked to layoffs of potential mass federal workers.

Find out more: what ends when closing the government? What we know about how it would go

The current battle focuses on the expiration of subsidies to the affordable care law which, according to democrats, will harm the capacity of millions of registrants to afford insurance. Democrats also said they wanted to reverse the Medicaid cups that Trump had signed this summer.

Republicans are looking for a bill to temporarily extend federal spending at current levels without any additional module.

If the government stops, President Donald Trump and his administration, which has already been defined, the normal recovery power will likely seek to exercise more power.

Trumps Office of Management and Budget under Russell Vought has evolved with more executive expenditure authority, which is generally left to Congress. The administration has taken measures at Aid Foreign Aid and said that the Power Towith has maintained billions in domestic spending.

“I would expect this closure to be different from any other closure,” said Joshua Sewell, director of research and taxpayers' policies for common sense. He said he expects the actions of Trump teams to be guided by what they mostly believe for them politically.

Trump could use a closure to dismantle government functions, Wrotemax Stier, Director General of the Public Service Partnership, a non -profit organization focused on the improvement of the federal government.

If legislators cannot conclude an agreement, wrote Stier, Trump and Vought “will have enormous latitude to determine which services, programs and employees can be sidelined, decisions that could go far beyond what happened during past closings.”

Beyond the anti-deficiencies law, which says that the government cannot spend money or contract debts without the congress authority, the closure process has always been guided by traditions, and not the laws.

During the recent passhuts, hundreds of thousands of employees have been proven, but the closures have not caused permanent mass licensees or significant reorganizations. Under the federal law, federal workers also receive a salary for their time on leave.

Trump and his Congress allies are said to be in charge of the government in the midst of a closure. What can Trump do alone?

The OMB told agencies to “consider” the dismissal opinions

The Trump administration has already reduced the labor market by around 200,000, a number that could reach 300,000 at the end of the year, Stierwrote. The administration has emptied certain agencies and programs, including the Consumer Finance Protection Office and Voice of America.

The OMB supplied Anemail, ByPolitico published for the first time, that he sent to agency leaders that said agencies should consider sending notices of “reduction of strength” to employees whose programs are “not in accordance with the priorities of presidents” or lack compulsory funding or another source of financing, such as taxation and expenditure of legislation. 1, which has become law in July.

Rachel Greszler, an expert in the workforce of the Conservative Heritage Foundation, said that the administration had not obliged dismissals, but ordered the agencies of “considering” to publish such opinions “as a means of letting the federal employees who of their jobs could be at stake if the Congress reduces their funding for agencys”.

Watch: The White House threatens mass federal dismissals if the congress cannot avoid closing

This reports to the Democrats that requests for financing health care could turn against him, she said, potentially causing new reductions in the size of the federal government.

Several questions remain, in particular the number of employees could cope with layoffs and when. The memo indicates that once the credits for the financial year 2026 adopted, agencies should revise their plans to reduce staff.

“I believe that this memo indicates that the OMB will continue a double leave linked to the stop and a distinct process of mass layoffs,” said Sewell. Whether the layoffs occur before or after funding is restored “is an open question,” said Sewell. “This certainly indicates that the administration wants to reduce these agencies and programs to any occasion now or in the future.”

Experts have offered mixed opinions on the issue of whether the layoffs would stand before the court. Such a process must follow the rules, such as a written notice of 60 days.

“A closure does not provide any new legal authority to engage in generalized layoffs,” said Sam Berger, who works for the Liberal Center on Budget and Political Priorities and who worked at OMB during the administrations of Biden and Obama.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority chief of the New York Democratic Senate, said that the note is an “intimidation attempt” and that such dismissals would be reversed.

Social security checks and other compulsory expenses will continue

The compulsory expenses in progress which do not require periodic conference extensions generally continue during a closure. This means that Americans would still receive social security checks and could use Medicare and Medicaid.

Incredive closings, border protection, medical care in hospitals, air traffic control, law application and electrical network maintenance were deemed essential and remained active during closure.

Even continuous services can be disrupted. During the 2018-2019 closure, vacation travelers were faced with delays because many officials of TSA personnel and air traffic controllers did not come.

Administrations have a lot of latitude to define “essential” workers. During the 2013 closure, the Obama administration closed national parks. In 2018, the Trump administration kept many national parks open with limited services using entry fees at the previously paid park to cover personnel costs; Government is official that it raped federal law.

Trump administration in the second term should continue the priorities such as the application of immigration and could try to concentrate reductions in the areas that have already been reduced. Trump campaigned on a promise for the Department of Education, and its administration reduced the environmental protection agency.

There have been four closures in recent decades which have lasted more than a working day, according to the committee of a responsible federal budget.

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/how-a-government-shutdown-could-give-trump-more-power The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos