Trump Signs Order Certify Tiktok Deal meets American security requirements

Beijing is looking for an “open, fair and non-discriminatory environment” for Chinese investors in the United States

Washington / Istanbul

President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Thursday by certifying that an agreement that will transfer US Tiktok's US operations to an American consortium meets the national security requirements mandated by a national law.

The order, which also extends a moratorium over an American ban mandated under the law for 270 days, is one of the last stages before the finalization of the agreement. Trump said that in an appeal last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his approval for the agreement.

“I had a very good conversation with President XI (Jinping) – a lot of respect for him. I hope he also has a lot of respect for me. And we talked about Tiktok and other things, but we talked about Tiktok and he gave us the green light,” Trump told the Oval office.

A senior White House official told journalists earlier this week that after signing the order, Bytedance would sign a framework agreement with at least one managing investor in the new consortium as regulatory examinations are completed.

The official said that the terms of the agreement, the share of Bytedance was below 20% to guarantee compliance with the US law adopted by the congress last year which threatened to close the application on American soil unless major changes are made, including the sale of American application operations.

Under the law, Tiktok must have had an American owner or be blocked in the United States, although President Donald Trump has postponed a ban on several occasions since his entry into office in January.

Trump said the investor consortium will be made up of the Oracle technological company, Michael Dell, Rupert Murdoch and others.

“We probably have four or five absolutely world class investors who love the country. They have made a lot of money with the country,” he said. The manager added that the investment company, Silver Lake, will also be involved.

Beijing seeks respect for his interests

Reacting to Trump's new decree on Tiktok, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has referred to the “basic consensus framework” reached between the United States and China on the issue.

“China's position on Tiktok's question is clear. The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question, and would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of China and takes into account the interests of both parties”, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, told Beijing reporters on Friday.

“The American party must provide an open, fair and non -discriminatory environment to Chinese investors,” added Guo.

US vice-president JD Vance said the new American company is said to be around $ 14 billion.

“We actually think that it is a good deal for investors, but ultimately, investors will take the determination of what they want to invest and what they think is good value,” said Vance.

“The most important thing is that it protects the security of the data of Americans. It guarantees that Tiktok is always accessible, and on this question of algorithm, which we have heard a lot-what this agreement guarantees is that the American entity and American investors will really control the algorithm,” he added.

