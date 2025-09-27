Politics
Former FBI director Comey was charged to make a false statement, obstruction
Former FBI director James Comey was responsible for making a False declaration and obstruction In a criminal case deposited a few days after the president Donald Trump appeared at exhort his attorney general To continue it as well as other perceived political enemies.
The accusation act made of Comey the first former senior official of the government involved in one of the heads of Trumps, the Long -term survey on Russian interference In the 2016 elections, to deal with prosecution. Trump has derived this investigation for years as a hoax and a witch hunt despite multiple criticism from the government showing that Moscow interfered in the name of the Republican campaign, and clearly indicated his desire for remuneration.
The criminal case is likely to deepen the concerns that the Ministry of Justice under the direction of the Attorney General BondiA Trump loyalist is under armament as he pursues investigations into public figures that the president considers his opponents.
Here is the last:
Trump suggests that an agreement is close to Gaza, although we do not materialize before
The president says that he thinks that the United States is about to conclude an agreement on the relaxation of the fighting in Gaza which will bring the hostages back and will end the war.
I think we may have an agreement on Gaza, very close to an agreement on Gaza, told Trump to journalists on the lawn of the White House when he left to attend the Ryder Cup.
Trump has repeatedly suggested that an agreement to calm the War of Israel with Hamas is only imminent to show nothing.
We weeks ago, he said, I think I was going to have an agreement on Gaza very soon. And Trump made similar statements before and after.
The China Committee on China requests more information on the Tiktok agreement
The president of a selective committee of China asked for an urgent briefing with the White House on the agreement on the frame of Tiktok, as supported by Trump on Thursday.
As chairman of the committee selected in China, I will produce a complete supervision on this Agreement, starting with an urgent briefing that I asked for the administration, representative John Moolenaar, R.-Michigan said on Friday.
Although the transition from the ownership of the popular social media platform to an entity mainly belonging to the Americans can mitigate certain security concerns linked to Tiktok, Moolenaar said: the law also established firm guards who prohibit cooperation between Bytedance and any potential element of Tiktok on the algorithm completely important, as well as to claim new algorithm and through algorithm.
Bytedance is the parent company of Tiktok and is based in Beijing. The congress adopted a law last year which asks Tiktok to detach from Chinese property for security reasons. The United States Supreme Court confirmed the law in January.
The Democratic Chief of the Chamber says that Trum Doj is uncontrollable
New York Hakeem Jeffries Representative has strongly criticized the Trump administration on Comey's indictment.
James Comey's indictment is a shameful attack on the rule of law, Jeffries said Thursday evening.
Donald Trump and his sycophants of the Ministry of Justice are completely and completely out of control, and viciously armed the criminal justice system against their perceived opponents.
What the accusation act alleys
The indictment to two sparse chiefs consisting of accusations of making a false declaration to the judicial committee of the Senate and of obstruction to a procedure of the Congress seems to have nothing to do with the substance of the investigation in Russia.
Instead, he accuses Comey of having lied to the committee when he was asked if he had authorized someone else to the FBI of being an anonymous source of information related to the investigations on Trump or the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Clinton. Although the accusation act does not specify the subject that Comey would have lied, it seems that the context has to do with Clinton.
Comey says he is innocent and says he has a trial
Comey says in a video that he is innocent because he says, allows you to make a lawsuit and keep faith.
The former FBI director said in a video published on substituting that he was not afraid and that he knew there would be costs to resist Donald Trump.
My heart is broken for the Ministry of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, said Comey.
The son -in -law of James Comeys leaves the Ministry of Justice after the former indictment of the FBI administrators
The son -in -law of James Comeys resigned from his post as a federal prosecutor a few minutes after the former FBI director was charged on Thursday.
Troy Edwards left his job to defend my oath to the Constitution and to the country, he wrote in a letter of resignation of a sentence addressed to Lindsey Halligan, the newly appointed American lawyer in the District of Virginias Eastern, the office which accused Comey.
Edwards was the deputy chief of the national security section, a prestigious role in a office of the American lawyers which covers the siege of the Pentagon and the CIA, managing some of the most prominent espionage cases.
The Democratic Senator explodes in Comey the indictment as abuse of power
Trump clearly indicated that he intended to transform our judicial system into a weapon to punish and silence his detractors, said Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the best democrat of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Warner said that after the American lawyer's lawyer in his state, the Trump administration had installed a loyalist to bring the accusations that others had rejected.
This type of interference is a dangerous abuse of power, Warner said. Our system depends on prosecutors who make decisions based on evidence and law, and not on the personal rands of a politician determined to settle the scores.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed without authorization.
|
