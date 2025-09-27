



US President Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Race at Bethpage State Park Golf Race on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty images

Friday, the chief of the minority of the House minority, Hakeem Jeffries, tore President Donald Trump for having left the city to watch golf games in New York with only four days to avoid a possible closure of the federal government.

“He does not have time to meet democratic leaders to finance the government and to contact the republican health care crisis, but Donald Trump, at the moment, as we are talking about, is a golf event,” said Jeffries, Dn.y., at a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Trump left Washington, DC, Friday morning for Bethpage, Long Island, to watch matches at the Ryder Cup, a golf competition for good men. Friday afternoon, Trump returned to Washington on Air Force One.

Asked about what he considers a “ramp” to an impasse between the Republicans and the Democrats, Jeffries stressed the president.

“Here is the outlaw ramp: Donald Trump, return to Washington, DC,” said Jeffries.

“Why are you during a golf event at the moment, and the government is four days before the closure? It's scandalous.”

Jeffries and other Democrats argue that the Republicans and Trump will be blamed if the federal government stops on Wednesday for lack of Astopgap funding.

The White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, in a statement at CNBC, said: “The only person Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats can blame for a government closure is themselves.”

“The Trump administration wants a simple and clean [continuing resolution] To continue to finance the government the same proposal that the Democrats supported only six months ago and 13 times under the Biden administration, “said Jackson.

“But radical democrats threaten to close the government if they do not obtain their list of wishes for nearly $ 1.5 billion, including free health care for illegal foreigners,” she said. “THE [Democrats’] The radical agenda was rejected by the American people less than a year ago in the polls; Now they try to close the government and keep the American people hostage on it. “”

The Republicans, who hold close majorities in the Chamber and the Senate, want to pass what they call a “clean” bill to temporarily extend funding.

But democratic leaders insist that the bill includes an extension of tax credits on affordable care law, which should expire at the end of the year. These credits reduce the cost of health insurance plans purchased on the Obamacare markets.

The Republicans call these unreasonable requirements, arguing that the Democrats are those who are held at the opening of the government.

Democrats say that the Republicans refuse to negotiate with them because they want to close the government.

A financing bill needs 60 votes to adopt in the Senate, which means that it cannot pass an online vote of the party.

There are 53 Republican senators and 45 Democratic senators. The caucus of the two independent senators with the Democrats.

