Nigel Farage did not know how to be Prime Minister

Do the wheels come out of the train? Do you have enough people in Nigel Farage for the walking train to weaken it?

Iain Dale, the veteran's broadcaster, commentator and writer seems to think. He opened his LBC show on Wednesday evening by declaring that Farage was unable to appear even the Prime Minister and that this reform seemed to have been a little crazy.

If Dale is right, he flies in front of the last voteThis shows that Farage is on the right track to become our next Prime Minister by making a point of view of the number of deputies only five to 311.

Dale is the first to admit that his prediction can be madly false. And yet, who could disagree that, in the form of the last two weeks, the reform and its chief have indeed become a little crazy?

There are people who seriously believe that Foreigners bring together our royal swans To cook or grill them, but the real evidence is thin to nonexistent and believe me, I am traveling the depths of X's troubles in search of the indices. So why, if you think you could be Prime Minister, would you waste a single breathing suggesting that this could be true?

And when his companion Donald Trump suggests that Sharia law could soon come to London, why did a politician want to be taken seriously that would not clearly say that laughable ideas? Instead of mumn that he heard something similar from a taxi driver

When asked about Trump questions link paracetamol to autismWhy not simply contradict him? Farage wants to be the leader of our nations, for the love of heaven. Why not familiarize themselves with clinical trials rather than whispering how they told us once the thalidomide was sure?

And what is the devil was this recent American trip all about that when our Prime Minister crossed the Atlantic for waste his own country by comparing it to North Korea? The comparison was clear silly, and no one wants an silly Prime Minister.

And why make announcements to reproduce titles on immigration repression without checking mathematics? We can all see what he does: expect to see 234 billion (theoretical savings on well-being) on ​​the side of a bus near you. Like the Brexit 350m slogan, the figure does not carry control, but that's not the point, is it?

No one doubts that Farage gives off the charisma and is a master of the street policy Brute. But the Prime Minister still provides connotations of judgment, of gravity and, I do not know, respect for the truth. We tried Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. We know how these films ended.

Thus, yes, the reform is currently raised in the ballot boxes, helped by a stagnant government, an invisible opposition and a 40 km broadcast during great listening hours on GB News. But could Dale be right to suspect that the more we arrive at a real election, the more reluctant the British voters will be to put someone so puffed in Downing Street?

In addition to the above factors, Farage benefits from a liberal grimace. Summary briefly, this happens as follows: he was right on Brexit, and we were wrong. Consequently, just as we do not like it and disapprove of, we must accept that it is in contact with the public atmosphere and that we hang on to dating nostrils on what a civilized and enlightened society looks like.

You can see him in the way the BBC informs her with confidence of confetti to appear, with her declarations treated as if she fell from the lips of the Dalai Lama. It does not matter that the first thing that Farage would do in power is to cut the BBC on its knees.

You can see it in the reluctance of the liberals to sing on Brexit and to demonstrate that it was the greatest act of self -control of modern British history. And to let go with its ventilated claims that it is because Brexit was not done correctly.

The survey could be bad just like the poll which says that the reform was advancing just at that time, but Yougov discovery What 13% think that Brexit was a success, against 56 to 61% who think that it is more a failure, with 67% of these blameworthy farages.

You can see it in the event that Farage must be in a way in phase with a notional wavelength of English to which the liberal elites are supposed to be deaf.

But do the English really admire the sliding with the truth or the voluntary ignorance of science? Are they really ready to greet a leader to suck up so transparently in Trump, or make absurd affirmations by rubbing his own country?

Farage drains in red-white and blue patriotism, but it was George Orwell, venerated sage of the British character, who observed: In England, all boastful and flags, the Britannia Stuff rule is made by a small minority. The patriotism of ordinary people is neither vocal nor even aware.

In Farage, we have a potential leader who praised the catastrophic budget of Liz Truss. Who has warm words for Vladimir Putin (I admired him as a political operator Because he managed to take control of the management of Russia, we provoked this war) at a time when Great Britain is almost at war with the Kremlin dictator.

And then we have faded, the embarrassing fanboy Elon Musk Craven. And the formerly seen and never privileged image of Trump and Farage, two egos traces in power rushing into Golden Bling (somewhere between a film by Martin Scorsese and a scene from the apogee of the Third Reich, as a critic Jonathan Jones put.) It is almost enough for us to feel nostalgic Bullingdon Club.

As for Farages, the last shameful and quasi-Trumpian plan to inform about the promises to those who have already obtained indefinite leave to stay in the United Kingdom, corresponding to the Times Put it well Friday: Great Britain has been respected for centuries as a nation that holds its word. It is to keep our word, not the flying flags, which should make us proud to be British. It is on the right.

We have up to 46 months before the elections that will decide on future Farages. The current survey indicates that Aain Dale is wrong. But the old wise radio of the radio can still have the last laugh.