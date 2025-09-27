Trump says he expects accusations for other opponents after Comey's indictment | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected more people than he considers that his political enemies are confronted with criminal charges, one day after the Ministry of Justice charged the former director of the FBI James Comey and faced a torrent of criticism for adopting the presidents' compensation campaign.

This is not a list, but I think there are others, said Trump when leaving the White House to go to the Ryder Cup golf tournament. I mean, they are corrupt. They were corrupt radical democrats.

Trumps Notes Blunt underlined the perilous moment for his political opponents, since the Ministry of Justice continued in front with criminal charges against Comey, even if it was largely seen inside and outside the administration as a weak case.

The indictment against Comey, filed in the Federal District Court on Thursday in Alexandria, in Virginia, allegedly alleged that he had misled the legislators in September 2020, when he held his previous testimonies at the Congress claiming that he had never authorized anyone to the FBI to flee the journalists.

The prosecutors alleged that the declaration was not true and that Comey had authorized his friend and the professor of the Faculty of Law of Columbia, Dan Richman, to disclose journalists about a investigation into Hilary Clinton, when Richman worked for a short period as an employed government at the FBI.

But the underlying evidence against Comey, which is not clear to the two-page indictment, was considered insufficient for a conviction. The problems were presented in a memo and Erik Siebert, then acting prosecutor for the Virginia Oriental District, refused to carry charges.

Trump dismissed Siebert in a few days and replaced him by Lindsey Halligan, more recently an assistant from the White House without prosecution experience. Halligan was informed of the problems with the case, but in any case urged the accusations, presenting the case itself to the Grand Jury.

The grand jury rendered an indictment on two charges, but refused to approve a third party. Even then, only 14 of the 23 major jurors voted to bring the false accusation of declaration, barely more than the threshold of 12 people, according to court documents.

The heavy nature of Comey's accusation act has feared new fears that prevail over the appointments at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice in Washington and its field offices elsewhere, enhancement to pursue criminal cases against presidents of other opponents.

Among the other people, Trump has set in recent weeks for criminal investigations against the Prosecutor General of New York, Letitia James, and the Democratic Senator Adam Schiff for allegations of mortgage fraud. James wore a civil fraud against Trump last year and Schiff led the first dismissal trial.

Last weekend, before Comeys' indictment, Trump called his Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, James and Schiff. They dismissed me twice and charged me (5 times!), On nothing. Justice must be done now! Trump posted on Truth Social.

The administration also launched a criminal investigation into the former CIA director John Brennan that Trump despises for his role in the evaluation of American intelligence communities in 2016 on Russian malignant influence operations to help the Trump campaign.

Last month, the FBI also searched the home and the office of John Bolton, the former national security advisor who became critical, of allegations that he misdged on the classified documents. The FBI has recovered documents with classification brands, but Bolton's lawyer said they had been declassified.

