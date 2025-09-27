Prime Minister Li Qiang Meeting friendly organizations in the United States_minie for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China





On September 25, local time, Prime Minister of the Council of State Li Qiang had a meeting with friendly organizations in the United States in New York. The meeting was followed by representatives of the American-Chinese Affairs Council, the National Committee for Relations with American China, the American Chamber of Commerce and the Council for Foreign Relations, as well as American scholars and business leaders. After listening to the statements on the American side, Prime Minister Li Qiang said that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world and that the two countries could and should become partners and friends. Looking back in the past, friendly interactions have been the dominant and global tendency in the China-States relationships. Looking towards the future, the two countries must find the right way to get along in the new era. As President Xi Jinping noted, the Pacific Ocean is large enough to accommodate both China and the United States, as well as other countries. As two major forces in the world, China and the United States should follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and prosper together in the pursuit of mutual success. Economic and commercial ties are an important part of bilateral relations. The two countries have different market structures and very complementary industries, and both occupy an important position in the international industrial chain. Improved economic and commercial cooperation benefits both countries and worldwide. Prime Minister Li Qiang stressed that China has the confidence and the ability to maintain stable and healthy economic development, which will create more opportunities for businesses in all countries, including the United States. No matter how the external environment can evolve, China will do its best to provide greater certainty to the development of foreign companies. First, China will continue to act with an attitude and constructive response and will work with the American side to promote the regular recovery of the economic and commercial ties of the United States China-States on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefits. Second, China will continue to focus on development and pursue solid economic growth. The Chinese economy has a unique mechanism that ensures its stable performance. The potential of the Chinas market is released at a faster rate, and its dynamism of innovation and its economic dynamism are strengthened. All of this promises enormous and predictable development opportunities for businesses. Thirdly, China will continue to honor its promise and remain committed to opening wider in the world. China will constantly expand market access and increase imports, actively respond to the concerns of foreign companies, will help resolve their practical difficulties and provide businesses from all countries with the certainty they need to operate and develop in China. Prime Minister Li Qiang stressed that the foundation of the China-US relationship lies in the people, and its healthy development requires the joint efforts of the two companies. It should be hoped that people in various sectors in the United States will take more proactive actions to increase mutual understanding between the two countries, widen practical cooperation at all levels and make a greater contribution to development and friendship between the two countries. The American participants noted that what China has achieved in recent years in economic growth, in innovation in science-tech, in social development and other fields is really admirable. The American-Chinese relationship concerns not only the two countries, but also has global implications. It is to be hoped that the two countries could maintain high -level interactions, extend dialogue in all areas, improve mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen exchanges of people to people and develop a long -term and stable bilateral relationship in order to provide greater certainty to the international community. The American business community is optimistic about the economic prospect of Chinese and will continue to increase investments in China and serve as a bridge to advance cooperation and improve mutual understanding between the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xw/zyxw/202509/t20250926_11717588.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos