How Trump's latest prices could have an impact on consumers





Americans could see an increase in certain prices following a series of new prices on pharmaceutical products, trucks and imported furniture that President Donald Trump announced Thursday, although exemptions and major producers that already existed the procedure to expand in the United States could limit part of the impact of samples.

Trump said that from next Wednesday, he would present a 100% rate on brand pharmaceutical products, a 50% rate on kitchen and bathroom signs, a 30% rate on padded furniture and a 25% rate on half-camiors.

The new import taxes mark the latest decision in a radical pricing program that has disrupted the world markets and has affected various sectors of the economy, as well as American portfolios, since Trump returned in office in January.

Pharmaceutical products

The new 100% price on pharmaceutical imports seems to make several notable exemptions, which could dull its impact on many drugs that Americans know the most and use them most frequently.

On the one hand, pharmaceutical companies that build manufacturing factories in the United States will be exempt from the tax, according to Trumps' announcement.

From October 1, 2025, we will impose a 100% price on any brand pharmaceutical or patented product, unless a company builds its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America, the president on TRUTH social. There will therefore be no rate on these pharmaceutical products if the construction has started.

This means that a number of main drug manufacturers have recently promised billions to expand their operations in the United States in the midst of Trump's pricing threats could not pay the new functions.

Johnson & Johnson, for example, leads $ 55 billion to American production; Eli Lilly said earlier this year that he would put $ 27 billion in the construction of factories in the country. Both, as well as other major drug manufacturers, including Merck and Gilead Science, this year inaugurated new American facilities.

Trumps' announcement also specifies that prices will have an impact on any brand or patented pharmaceutical product, which suggests that generic drugs, which use the same active ingredients as their brand counterparts but are generally cheaper, can also be exempt.

Generics represent approximately 90% of the orders filled in the United States and represent a large part of the drugs imported from countries like India, which would make their exclusion from the significant tax.

Many brand drugs in the United States, on the other hand, are manufactured at the national level or imported from Europed, the European Commission said that it expects prices on European Union pharmaceutical exports to the United States to remain at the rate much 15% that Trump previously imposed on many blocks of the block.

Japan has also said that it expects to continue to deal with lower prices, pointing to a previous joint declaration in the country and the United States declaring that the rate rates on pharmaceutical products and Japanese semiconductors would not be higher than those imposed on other countries, including in the European Union.

The president's real commentary is direct, but its impact can be somewhere between nebulous and negligible, Jared Holz, a specialist in health actions, reportedly declared in a note to customers. All the main players have a certain presence in production at the national level and almost all have announced an increase in investments directly linked to local manufacturing.

Furniture

The prices of furniture, which have already climbed in recent months, because Trump has imposed prices on important importers such as China and Vietnam, could be in more increase due to new samples.

Overall, furniture prices last month were 4.7% higher than in August 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The living room and dining room furniture has increased even greater by 9.5% in the past year.

A large part of the furniture bought in the United States come from other countries: sixty percent from all the furniture sold in the country 2022, including 86% of wooden furniture and 42% of padded furniture, were imported from Asia, according to the United States International Trade Commission.

We will impose a price of 50% on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products, from October 1, 2025. In addition, we will charge a price of 30% on padded furniture, Trump said in a position on Thursday evening.

The reason is the large-scale flood of these products in the United States by other external countries, Trump said. It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for national security and other reasons, our manufacturing process.

Truck

The impact of prices on trucks can be more limited, as a supplier of heavy trucks sold in the United States, is produced at the national level. The American Trucking Association said in May that Mexico is the only country that is an important importer.

Heavy tractors bought by American carriers come only from two places: the United States and Mexico. There is practically no other country that export has completed heavy tractors on the American market, the group said in a statement.

The announcement of the prices of the asset of the prices does not refer directly to Mexico, but suggested that the president wanted to repel competition from the nameless countries.

In order to protect our major heavy truck manufacturers against unfair outdoor competition, I will impose, on October 1, 2025, a price of 25% on all heavy trucks (big!) Made in other parts of the world, Trump said in a position.

Our major truck companies manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others, will be protected from the external interruption assault, Trump said. We need our truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all, for national security purposes!

Trump previously received prices on materials such as aluminum, steel and copper products that have increased costs for national truck manufacturers, as well as a number of other companies manufacturing products in the United States

Kimberly Clausing, professor of tax law and policy at the University of California in Los Angeles, said in time that prices often make American manufacturing more difficult, despite the intention of administrations to stimulate national production and create jobs for Americans.

If you look at job creation in 2025, it was mainly in sectors such as government and health care and leisure and travel, not in manufacturing. And in fact, the growth in manufacturing employment was low or down in 2025, said Clausing.

Overall, she says, this seems to be a bizarre series of moves of an administration which was partly put in the downward prices of household prices.

