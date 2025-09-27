“ It will not happen '': Trump says that he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

In his first public comments on the issue, US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

I will not authorize Israel to annex the West Bank. This will not happen, Trump told journalists in the oval office when he was asked to confirm information that he assured that the Arab and Muslims leaders of this position at a multilateral meeting held Tuesday on the touch of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump also pointed out that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the issue.

I do not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, repeated Trump. It was sufficient. It's time to stop now, he said.

Trump made the comments while Netanyahu arrived in New York to say an address to the United Nations on Friday.

France, Great Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal are among the countries that have recognized a Palestinian state in recent days in part to help maintain the possibility of a living solution. Israelhas condemned movements.

The president of the Palestinian authority Mahmoud Abbas speaks by video during the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 25, 2025. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP)

A senior Israeli official told Israel Times earlier this week that the Trump administration had warned Israel in private the West Bank in response to the recent decisions of Western countries to recognize the Palestinian state.

However, Jerusalem did not think that the warning marked the end of the discussion, and Netanyahu was planning to discuss the issue with Trump at their White House meeting next week, the Israeli official said.

Even if the warning had already been transmitted in private, Trump's decision to declare publicly that it will not allow the West Bank to be annexed is sure to deflate the hopes among the managers of the settlers who have reached unprecedented levels after his re -election that Israel would finally realize their long -term dreams.

Without American support, Israel is much less likely to go ahead with this decision, which would have decreased importance without safeguarding the main world superpower and ettiliating the massive international backlash. A senior Emirati official warned in an exclusive interview with the Times of Israel earlier this month that annexation would be a “red line” that would mark the “end” of regional integration.

Breaking: Trump: I will not authorize Israel to annex the West Bank. No, I will not allow, will not happen. It was enough, it's time to stop now. pic.twitter.com/swzjurqe9j – Conflict report (@ClashReport) September 25, 2025

Trump’s announcement could also express problems for the Netanyahu government, whose far -right partners have made annexation a central objective and may be more likely to collapse the coalition if the annexation is now out of reach.

“Close” at an agreement in Gaza

Earlier Thursday, Trump said that the United States was “about to conclude a kind of agreement” in the Gaza Strip after its “big” multilateral meeting in New York with the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries on the issue.

Trump told journalists in the oval office during the public part of his plate with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that “many was determined at this meeting” Tuesday, during which Trump presented a 21-point plan to end the war in Gaza and establish a non-Hammas body to govern the band.

“I have to meet Israel. They know what I want. I think we can do that one. I hope we can do it. Many people die,” said Trump.

US President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting at the Oval Blanche office on September 25, 2025, in Washington, DC. (AP / Evan Vucci)

“I'm going to have to say to Israel,” Let's go, “said Trump,” indicating that he could exert some pressure on Netanyahu when they meet in Washington on Monday.

In the meantime, Netanyahu and the Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, discussed American efforts to end the war and release the hostages of Gaza with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff at the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister stays in New York. On Friday, Netanyahu will address the United Nations General Assembly around 4 p.m.

“We want to recover the hostages,” said Trump. “We want them all to come back at the same time.”

Trump said measures concerning Gaza could be taken “today” without developing.

“Everyone wants to see this war. We will see what's going on,” he added.

Trump predicted several times that a Gaza ceasefire is imminent throughout his second administration, only for talks to hit the hollows later.

But these hiccups did not prevent Witkoff from expressing his own optimism on Wednesday, saying that he expected a “breakthrough” in the days following Trump's multilateral meeting on Tuesday with Arab and Muslim leaders.

While Witkoff has not revealed any details on the plan, a position document on the issue, which was given to the countries, exhibited stages to end the war in Gaza and establish a non-Hamas body to govern the band.

Trump's team pushes Netanyahu to accept the 21 -point plan, according to Channel 12 news, who said that the Prime Minister had been informed of the frame “days” and that he and dermate “loved” all his points.

“The continuation of the war will further isolate Israel, but accepting the plan and putting an end to the war extracted Israel from isolation and will allow progress in more positive directions in the region, with American support,” an American source told the network on Thursday.

However, the report indicates that Netanyahu is uncomfortable with the fact that Trump's plan does not require Hamas to disarm and Gaza is demilitarized as conditions for war, but only the post-war period.

The smoke rises from Gaza City after an Israeli air strike, September 24, 2025. (Fathi Ibrahim / Flash90)

He also does not like the provision that the new mechanism to govern Gaza will operate under the authority of the United Nations Security Council, added the television report.

The president of the president, Jared Kushner, who was a key player in Trump's peace plan in 2020 of Trump and the Abraham agreements, was strongly involved in the creation of the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Kushner was filmed by accompanying Witkoff in Reunion with Netanyahu and dermer on Thursday.

The plan of the White House is strongly based on that made by Blair and revealed by the time of Israel last week. The former British Prime Minister held marathon meetings with regional leaders to join his support for his initiative, which would establish a transitional director who can administer Gaza until a reformed Palestinian authority is ready to take over.

Quoting people informed of the proposal, the Financial Times said Thursday that Blair was looking for a main role in the management of post-war Gaza and had been proposed to chair a supervisory board called Gaza International Transitional Authority. The Haaretz Daily said earlier that the United States was interested in making Blair lead the Gitas International Advisory Board.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday evening that senior Israeli officials do not believe that Trump would force a proposal on Israel in which he does not believe.

High anonymous officials told Channel 12 that Jerusalem considers Trumps Plan of 21 points as a framework to create one day after in Gaza, in cooperation with moderate Arab states.

According to the point of sale, the Trump administration hopes that the framework will mobilize the Arab states that the report will not identify by name to pay money into the band torn by the war and rebuild its civil infrastructure.

The AP urged countries to get off during Netanyahu's UN speech

Channel 12 also reported on Thursday that the Palestinian mission at the UN is working on a ranging during Netanyahu's speech on Friday, which according to them, will be joined by the Arab, African and even European countries.

A familiar source with the details of Netanyahu's speech told Israel that he will mainly focus on the lively criticism of European countries that recently recognized a Palestinian state, saying that the decision benefits Hamas.

Netanyahu's anger will mainly be focused on France, according to the source.

He will also flock opportunities in a new Middle East after the defeat of Hamas, in particular with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu, not surprisingly, will express Israel's gratitude to Trump, added the source.

Israeli antigovenmental activists protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York on September 25, 2025.

Outside the Netanyahu hotel in New York, a dozen Israeli anti-government activists protested Thursday, holding panels by reading: “Save Israel of Netanyahu”, “Stop the War” and “release them all”.

Singing “bringing them home” and “there is no military solution”, the demonstrators said that they were looking for the end of the war and the release of the hostages held in Gaza.

According to the organizers, families of several hostages will also lead a demonstration outside the United Nations headquarters on Friday while Netanyahu addresses the general meeting.

Groups of non-Jewish anti-Israeli activists also protested in the UN and announced a great demonstration for Friday morning at the same time.