Politics
Can London survive Sadiq at 16? Khan suggests that he will show up for a fourth term as mayor of the capital to stretch his reign at 2032
Sir Sadiq Khan revealed today that he was aiming for a 16 -year -old section as mayor of London, because he confirmed that he was his “ intention '' to appear for a fourth term in charge of the capital.
The Labor politician, who was elected mayor of London for the first time in 2016, said that he had the “best job in politics” when he put the ambition to remain in his role of 170,000 per year.
The next election of the mayor of London is scheduled for 2028 meaning, if Sir Sadiq was to run and save, he could stretch his time as mayor beyond a decade and a half in 2032.
He is already the oldest mayor of London after his third historic victory of the elections last year, who came despite the control of his record on crime in the capital.
Sir Sadiq also implemented a controversial expansion of the Ulez program in the capital, while the Londoners recently underwent another tube strike despite his unique promise of “ zero strikes '' on public transport if he were elected mayor.
His predecessor, Boris Johnson, served for two terms between 2008 and 2016, while Ken Livingstone du Labor also served two mandates at the Town Hall after having assumed the role after its creation in 2000.
Sir Sadiq, who was deputy for Tooting before becoming mayor of London, has already been presented as a future Labor leader if he returned to Westminster.
But, addressing LBC Radio on Friday, he rejected any possibility that he tried to revive a career in the House of Commons.
This contrasts with Andy Burnham, the Labor Mayor of the Grand Manchester, who flirts with a return to Westminster as part of a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer.
Sir Sadiq admitted that Mr. Burnham had raised “legitimate concerns” concerning the leaders of the Prime Minister following his repercussions series.
The mayor of London said: “I think Andy has raised legitimate concerns he has, and you know, he has the right to do so.
Questioned by the LBC presenter, James O'Brien, if Mr. Burnham went further than that and maneuvering the Directorate of Labor, Sir Sadiq said that it was “your characterization”.
He added: “I think we have 400 deputies, so it will not be a surprise for anyone that there can be a small minority which is not satisfied with leadership.
“I go to the conference next week, and the joy of the conference when work is in government prevails far from any concern that people can have.”
Commenting on his own political ambitions, Sir Sadiq said on the phone show: “I have the best work in politics. There is no reason why I give up this work for another job in politics.
“I love what I do, and the Londoners lent me their votes, not on one, not on two, but three times.
“As long as I continue to feel that I can deliver for this big city, I will continue to be the mayor.”
When asked if he would present himself for a fourth term as mayor of London, Sir Sadiq added: “This is my intention.”
A source close to Sir Sadiq said he had not said if he thought he was thinking that Mr. Burnham's concerns were legitimate, but saying that he had the right to raise something if he thought he had legitimate concerns.
They added that the mayor of London was “clear” that Sir Keir was the Prime Minister elected by the country and that he “worked hard in the best interest of Great Britain”.
