



Farmingdale, NY – The last time I spoke to Donald Trump, it was on the eve of the PGA 2022 championship in Southern Hills, between Trump I and Trump II. I played a lot of golf with Trump, everything well before he presented himself to the presidency the first time, and talking about the golf with him is ridiculously easy. I asked him how he played.

“Ask Scottie,” said the president once and future. Scottie Scheffler, then champion of defending masters. They had just played together in Dallas, where Scheffler saw.

I resisted.

Friday, the 45th and 47th President of the United States visited the Ryder Cup, with Bethpage Black, 25 km from Trump's childhood house, a manor in the Jamaica des Queens section. I don't know if Trump has already played Bethpage Black. He spoke to me about the New Golf rounds he played in Cobbs Creek, a course belonging to the city in West Philadelphia, which Trump said that he had played during the attendance of the Wharton school of the University of Pennsylvania for his junior and senior years, after starting in Fordham. Last month, Tiger Woods visited Cobbs Creek, where a massive renovation is underway and where a Tiger Woods learning center was created.

Trump played golf with various members of the European and American teams of the Ryder Cup – Bryson Dechambeau, in particular – and his passion for golf is deep, it is therefore not surprising that he made this visit of steroids from Pep -Steroid to Bethpage. His mother was born in Scotland, but there is no doubt where his root loyalty resides in this 45th Ryder Cup. Who can forget the joyful hug of President Trump of an American flag during his first mandate?

Keegan Bradley rolled the dice with a risky movement … and lost big by: Sean Zak

Half, I asked Trump once if he could be the first lesson owner to serve as an Open US, a British Open and a Ryder Cup.

“This is a very interesting question,” said Trump, all. He spent a day in the field with her and we have revisited this theme from time to time. By trying to promote different properties, through the illustrated sports pages, he would generally say Trump Bedminster for a US Open, Trump DC for a Ryder Cup and Trump Scotland in Aberdeen for a British Open. Turnberry did not yet have his name and his stamp on the property. He loved this kind of fun conversation.

At the US Open of 2009 at Bethpage Black, I looked with a fear while Trump led his Rolls Royce to the clubhouse and kept his vehicle there. No one has arrested him. No one said anything. He had the place wired.

The Black Bethpage entrances were closed when President Trump arrived at Bethpage Black Friday morning, this time not by Rolls Royce but via Air Force One and the presidential motorcycle. He discussed the American players and their captain and his assistants in the clubhouse, then did more of the same thing during the first tee at the start of the afternoon session. He was wearing a blazer. When he plays, President Trump is still wearing pants. He does not believe in playing golf in shorts. Most of his many game partners over the years wear long pants, from him as president of the United States or owner of the course they play. Tennis, yes. For tennis, he wears shorts. When Dechambeau played the first tee on Friday afternoon, President Trump was alone, hands on the side, looking carefully, without saying a word. For a moment there, the scene belonged to Dechambeau, who dragged with Eric Trump after winning the US Open 2020 in Winged Foot, where Donald Trump is a longtime member. When Dechambeau played with Trump as part of his Breaking 50 YouTube series, when Trump was looking for his second term, Texan, by California, played in shorts. Trump led the cart. The work of Dechambeau was to drive the Greens by 4, or to try anyway.

President Trump's work on Friday afternoon, in the narrow context of this international golf competition, was to give the team at home a small spark after having dirty the morning session. The Americans dragged the Europeans, 3-1, at lunchtime, a term being used in a loose way here. Justin Rose, the Englishman who won the US Open in 2013, ate his lunch while heading for the first tee for his afternoon session, where President Trump served as a Greeter tournament, in a way of speaking. The first tee is the players' scene. The 47th President of the United States was only another fan. Well, not really, but you have the idea.

Michael Bamberger welcomes your comments to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/president-donald-trump-ryder-cup-appearance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos