The Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar meets the former secretary general of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 26, 2025. Photo: Pakistan Foreign Affairs.

When Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey settled in his new role as Secretary General of the Commonwealth Observer Group, she discovered that Shed was given a fairly difficult diplomatic dilemma. She now directed an organization of electoral integrity which was directly accomplice to cover creeping electoral fraud.

His predecessor, Patricia Scotland, had supervised the observation of the elections of February 8, 2024 in Pakistan, which saw generalized and undeniable irregularities which clearly influenced the election far from the party of Imran Khan. Scotland left office in March 2025 and had undergoing intense pressure from the Member States, Pakistani media and people involved in the COGs report the elections to release it before leaving its chair, sources familiar with the situation said. Scotland had even been alerted by one of the authors of the report that if it was trying to remove it, it was required to flee, a source familiar with the warning said.

Indeed, Scotland had to publish the report as one of its final actions. But after a meeting with a senior Pakistani official, who would have warned it that the release of the report could lead to instability in the country, in Scotland, who benefited from personal links with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, decided to leave the problem in the reception box of his successor.

In July, Botchwey sat for a meeting with Pakistani officials in London, who continued to continue against the publication of the report. As a compromise, she suggested that the regime supported by the military should conduct a impartial investigation into its own rigging of the elections and implement new best practices in response to the conclusions of the report, which Scotland had transmitted to the Pakistan Electoral Commission.

Botchwey asked for a report on progress towards elections reform, which Scotland also suggested that Pakistan undertakes. Pakistan was unaware of such requests for months and there has been no evidence that they had ever carried out their own internal examination. She reached the question again, highlighting the need for cooperation in Pakistan and the pressure it has been confronted with. The civil servants assured Botchwey that answers would happen.

On August 20, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar met Botchwey in Marlborough House in London. He presented to Botchwey what the Shed was looking for a letter for a letter from Pakistan speaking the improvements that the country had made with regard to the integrity of the elections. Ishe told Ishaq Dar that she did not intend to publish the COG report and understood the negative implications for the Pakistani government if she did. Having inherited the problem of Scotland, Botchwey was now taking advantage of it.

Inside the COG, the effort was considered a whitening more bleached of electoral fraud, because it only continued to suppress the COG report. Commonwealth, whose members include many countries that made up the British Empire, is devoted to improving democratic practices. Now he was exercised to protect a government that had clearly came to power by stealing an election.

Shortly after, Drop News News contacted the Commonwealth to comment, telling the organization that we had a disclosed copy of the report of a denunciator. (This story is there.)

While a Commonwealth spokesman asked for time to prepare an answer, Botchwey entered high speed. She told Pakistani officials that despite her recent promise, she had no choice but to publish the report. She finally agreed to suspend her publication until after the meetings of Dars Commonwealth on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Commonwealth then sent the Drop site a really bizarre statement, claiming that their report, which had been completed and approved since the beginning of 2024, was planned for the publication at the end of September 2025. The press release did not explain why it had continued to retain the report for a year and a half, even for repeated requests from Pakistania, or why it was necessary to wait a few weeks longer. The report should be published next week.

In response to follow-up requests, the Commonwealth told the Drop site that, as we have already communicated, the final report of the Commonwealth groups observe on the general elections of Pakistan 2024 will be published later this month. In accordance with our established directives, agreed by our heads of governments in 2018, the final reports of all our groups of observers are made available to public disposition. We reiterate that our work, including the work of independent groups of Commonwealth observers, is carried out without interference.

Drop Site News published the Group Election report Observer Group entirely on September 13 after being disclosed by a source frustrated by the Commonwealths decision to retain it. The report contains overwhelming conclusions on the conduct of the 2024 vote including violence and detention targeting opposition candidates, calculated internet disturbances and handling votes. According to the report, the abuses mainly targeted supporters of the Pakistani Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaaf (PTI).

The delay was unprecedented in the history of the Commonwealth Secretariat; In addition to four decades since he started carrying out observers' missions, the Commonwealth had never refused to publish one of his reports. The source hoped that making the public report would invite the Commonwealth Secretariat, which is responsible for maintaining the democratic process to assess its role in assistance to the Pakistani government in the abolition of evidence of fraud during the elections.

The publication of the report disclosed by a media sowed discord within the Commonwealth. Commonwealth staff have repeatedly relayed the concerns to Scotland concerning its suppression of the report, and the members of the team who monitored the election also sent an email to Scotland, arguing that it had a moral duty towards the inhabitants of Pakistan, which had revealed to the ballot boxes in Droves, a knowledge of the pressure on Scotland. But despite the outcry following the flight of the Pakistani civil society and certain media, sources claim that the organization has not announced any internal investigation into the reasons for the abolition of the 2024 report. Instead, it launched an internal investigation into the flight.

The decision to put aside the report also represented a major violation of the principles of the organization and the commitment to transparency, said: the abolition constitutes a violation of the internal directives of the Commonwealth which stipulate that the reports of the electoral observers must be shared with not only the government of the country where the elections were held and all the governments of the local elections commission, but also in all the political parties participating in the elections and governments of the Commission Commission.

The rigged elections intervened after a vote of non-conflict organized by the army which withdrew the former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power. Khan fell with the military, as well as the American and European Union, on its noisy criticism of the United States foreign policy in the region, as well as his refusal to align himself with their policy on the conflict in Ukraine. Classified documents revealing these private conversations between American officials and their Pakistani counterparts on the abolition of Khan were then disclosed to the public, as well as other documents showing arms agreements between the United States and the Pakistani army aimed at providing support for the war in Ukraine.

Since the elections, the links between the United States, the European Union and Pakistan seem to be on a recovery, with increasing cooperation on security and economic issues, as well as commercial transactions between Pakistan and the cryptocurrency company on the back of Trump World Liberty Financial.

But democracy in Pakistan has reached one of the lowest points since the training of the country. The general removal of the opposition parties, in particular by arrest, disappearances, torture, transnational repression and other means was used as tools to consolidate the adhesion of the military on power.

There is another report, but still little published by the European Union, on the Pakistani elections. If you have information on this report, send it to [email protected].

Areeba Fatima contributed the reports.

