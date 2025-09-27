Politics
Pramono's story among megawati-jookowi-pobowo
DKI Jakarta Governor PRAMONO ANUNG Speaking of his position among the important personalities without engaging in the political arena. Pramono claimed to obtain the nickname of “golden esophagus” because of its important role.
PRAMONO said it was a “bridge” for the 5th president and president of PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri With another previous president, the 6th president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Until now, Pramono has admitted that he was still a communicator between Megawati and President Prabowo suffered.
Then, what is Pramono's story among the presidents? The following elements are summarized detikcom.
The history of Pramono on a unique experience in the political world has been delivered when he completed a public conference at Padjadjaran University (UNFAD), West Java. He admitted that he was often invited to be an intermediary in political conflicts.
“I was once a communicator between Ms. Mega and Mr. Sby, Ms. Mega and Mr. Jokowi, even Ms. Mega with Mr. Prabowo. Even if it was not my party, but if there was a conflict, they asked me to become a mediator,” said Pramono in Unsad, Bandung, Friday 9/26/2025).
Due to this role, a certain number of people then called it “the golden esophagus”. Because all these problems can be well resolved.
“So, some people have nicknamed the esophagus of gold. I don't know myself to solve the problem I use my heart,” he said.
Pramono stressed that he had never wanted to worsen the relationship even with the opposite party. He considered that his true political communication was a question of choice.
“Even with the people I used completely, but now not only does not help but in front, I have never said a negative word. It will not be the case,” he said.
“There are new people who simply say that you want to fight. Especially on television, many are tired of the debate. I am the choice to kiss everything,” continued the former secretary general of the PDIP.
Maintain communication with DKI DPRD
Good communication continues to be implemented by Pramono while being governor of Dki Jakarta. He claimed to be determined to maintain a harmonious relationship with the DPRD and the deputy.
“Even if the sub-government became an inspector during an event, I was present. Several times, not once or twice. Because I thought that everyone had to get a good part. Even by deciding (politics) that I have never alone, I always said Mr. Deputy,” he added.
PRAMONO's work
PRAMONO is not new in political areas. He had been secretary general (general secretary) of PDIP during the period 2005-2010.
In Senayan, Pramono was once the vice-president of the Indonesian Parliament for the period 2009-2014 of the PDIP faction. At the palace, he was once an official jokowi of “ring one” when he was secretary of the cabinet (Seskab) for two periods.
When Prabowo has always been elected president, he also accepted Pramono to his residence in the middle of the summons of his assistant ministers and ministers. That day, Pramono revealed that he had two important programs, namely the meeting with Prabowo and Megawati, separately.
|
The candidate of the Governor of Jakarta as well as a main politician of the PDIP, Pramono Anung, when he visited the residence of President Prabowo suffered on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Tuesday 10/10/2024). (Photo: Aggi Muliawati / Detikcom)
The Pramono marathon meeting with Megawati and Prabowo took place on Tuesday (10/15/2024).
“Yes, friendship, pray for each other, thank God, well. So, today, my schedule should be two. One, one met Pak Prabowo, The Second, met Ms. Mega. What is the content? Me and Mme Mega and Pak Prabowo who know Jakarta, Tuesday (10/15/2024).
“Anyway, I openly communicate good things. So it's nothing to do for others. For good things,” he said.
