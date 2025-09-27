



President Donald Trump was joined by his granddaughter – and his other golf lover – Kai Trump at the Ryder Cup on Friday.

The duo presented itself to the Bethpage Black Golf Race in Farmingdale, NY, together to watch the biennial tournament.

The commander -in -chief, 79, officially dressed for the occasion in a suit and golf shoes.

President Donald Trump and Kai Trump attended the Ryder Cup on Friday. Getty Images that they traveled to the Black Golf Golf Race in Farmingdale, NY, for the tournament. Getty Images that the commander -in -chief had adapted on occasion and wore white golf shoes. AP

The 18-year-old young woman, for her part, twinned black jeans and sneakers with a white sweatshirt from her new collection, with her initials in blue and red letters.

She and Donald participated in the sporting event in an armored area.

Family members have expressed their shared golf love over the years, Kai referring to sport in his discourse of national republican convention in July 2024.

Kai has shaken jeans, sneakers and a monogrammed sweatshirt from his new collection. Getty Images they watched the sporting event behind an armored area. Getty images want more news from culture and pop culture?

“He calls me in the middle of the school day to ask me how my golf game takes place and tells me everything about his,” joked the teenager at the time.

“But then, I must remind him that I am in school and that I should remind you later,” she joked.

In April of the following year, Donald praised the skills of his grand-child in a gushing video.

The duo has expressed their shared golf love over the years. AP The politician has delighted “fantastic” skills of his little child earlier this year. Brendan McDermid-Reuters via Imagn Images “One day, she can beat her grandfather, but … it could be long,” he joked in April. AP

“I play a lot of golf with Kai and he is a fantastic golfer,” said the politician in April. “She is fine and she wins a lot of games.”

The alum “apprentice” added: “One day she can beat her grandfather, but I don't know when it is. It could be long. “

Kai, in particular, joined the Golf team at the University of Miami in August 2024.

“I would like to thank my grandfather for giving me access to major lessons and great support,” she wrote in her Instagram ad “Beyond” last year.

Last year, Kai signed up at the University of Miami to play golf. AP in her ad, the teenager thanked Donald for her “huge support”. AP, she started her last year of high school last month. Getty images

The athlete is expected to start next year because she is currently a high school student at the Benjamin school in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kai documented the time marked for his social media subscribers last month.

“I cannot believe that this is my last first day of high school,” she legend celebration clichés in August. “The last year, we come.”

