In doctors' offices, the consequences of Trumps comments on Tylenol and vaccines are immediately clear





Note from publishers: Dr Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a pediatrician of primary care and assistant teacher of pediatrics at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

A few hours after President Donald won the announcement binding the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy with autism in children, a mother was sitting in my office, sobbing. Had she caused the autism of her child by treating the debilitating headache that she suffered while she was pregnant?

In the next room, a mother of three children who had never questioned the vaccines previously asked the space of her younger shots on a visit. She had seen Trump say that it could be better, she said, and she just couldn't forgive herself if something happened to her child later.

And in the corridor, another mother reluctantly accepted to vaccinate her child at the recommended time. She would not accept all vaccines if it was not for the school requirement in New York, she said.

Taking Tylenol is not good, Trump said on Monday. Do not take it. Do not take it, he continued, encouraging women to harden and use tylenol only if they could not. His recommendation directly contradicts the current medical consensus that the judicious use of Tylenol during pregnancy remains safe.

In an instant, the president inserted himself in doctor-patient relations throughout the country. I knew that Trumps Words would have consequences, but I was surprised by their immediate. My patients began to make different health choices and question their previous ones almost as soon as the words have been pronounced.

I'm not the only one. I heard colleagues across the country who face different types of questions and new suspicions, even patients they know well.

Since the press conference on Monday, Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at the mass general Brigham for Children, has seen the parents to guess safe choices they made years ago. He used at least a dozen phone calls, messages and questions from concerned adolescent patients and their parents.

This new wave of disinformation on tylenol and vaccines clearly increases parents' guilt and will leave vulnerable children, he said by e-mail.

In Georgia, a colleague from the neonatal intensive care unit who asked not to be named said that parents refuse the use of Tylenol for premature babies born with heart disease that has long been treated with the medication.

The press conference earlier this week went far beyond discussing Tylenol. Trump has also given new importance to a personal feeling that children can receive too many vaccines and questioned the need for hepatitis B vaccine at birth.

There is no reason to give a baby who is born almost hepatitis B, he said, despite an abundance of data showing that giving the vaccine at birth not only is certain, but it decreases the transmission of the mother's virus during birth and still protects the baby from the acquisition of hepatitis B of household contacts which may not be.

The security and the need for the hepatitis B vaccine were also questioned at the very publicized meeting of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevetions Vaccination last week, when a panel stacked with the American Secretary for Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been selected by hand until the newborn late.

In Pennsylvania, Dr. Joanna Parga-Belinkie, a neonatologist who works in a well-baby crèche, began to see parents decline the hepatitis B vaccine at birth five years ago. It led him and his team to launch a project to improve quality to better understand how they should adapt the conversations on the vaccine. But in recent weeks and months, parents have arrived in the delivery room with their minds have been made up. Trying to have a conversation is perceived as a pressure, which leaves little room to strengthen confidence or help people understand risks or advantages.

This suggests everyone to feel bad about it, Parga-Belinkie, which recently launched a website to fight against myths and pediatric rumors, in an email.

The sad irony of the immediate consequences of the Trumps press conference is that, for all the sowed doubt, the real recommendations of the Trump Health and Social Services Department have not changed existing medical advice.

A press release from the US Food and Drug Administration, published on the same day as the announcement of Trumps, seemed to contradict it directly.

While Trump has repeatedly urged women to avoid tylenol, his FDAS declaration was reading: he remains reasonable for pregnant women to use acetaminophen in certain scenarios.

And as he assured pregnant women that there was no disadvantage to jump from Tylenol, his FDA said that acetaminophen is the only over -the -counter medication approved for use to treat fevers during pregnancy, and high fevers in pregnant women can present a risk for their children.

Trump also overestimated evidence connecting the use of Tylenol during autism pregnancy, saying that it can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. The FDAS letter to doctors said that the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women can be associated with an increased risk and stressed that a causal relationship has not been established and that there are contrary studies in the scientific literature.

The discussion of nuances and differences, however, does not do much to reassure the parents concerned who are no longer confident on whom they must trust. They ask questions and make decisions that they better believe for their children what parents have always done. What has changed is that they heard the president, and his voice is stronger than even the best studies or the clearest medical advice, at least for the moment.

Doctors who see them and do their best to advise them know that these decisions will have sustainable health consequences of their own children and communities throughout the country.

