When Prabowo suffered Sindir Jokowi never speaks on the United Nations scene

JAKARTA – The presence of a head of state in the United Nations General Assembly is very important. His speech can be a declaration of attitude linked to national and foreign issues. This condition means that the world highlights a country. However, not all heads of state want to participate.

Joko Widodo (Jokowi), for example. The Indonesian president is often represented by the vice-president, Jusuf Kalla (JK) speaking on the United Nations scene. Jokowi admitted that he was too busy taking care of domestic policy. An attitude that his opponent often insinuates in the 2019 presidential election, Prabowo suffered.

It is not easy to know the attitude of a country on national and international issues. Not all countries have free time to dig up information from other countries. This story makes foreign policy important.

Friendship relations between countries are often necessary. However, when a country wants to reach more countries to listen to, it will take a large scene like the United Nations celebration. The United Nations General Assembly is considered the most appropriate place to talk about a series of national and international issues.

The United Nations General Assembly has become space for a country to express its position on the issue of world peace, human rights and climate change. The head of state also had the opportunity to speak right in front of other leaders. An opportunity that Jokowi did not take.

Indonesian president 2014-2024 has often delegated the task to his assistant, JK. Jokowi is of the opinion that the president and the vice-president are the complete package. Everything that was discussed was the same as Jokowi wanted.

JK did not feel overwhelmed. He played his role well. He declared the position of Indonesia on the latest international questions. However, Jokowi did not give a delegation once or twice.

Jokowi often attributes tasks to JK. Consequently, JK represented Jokowi at the United Nations General Assembly five times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, until 2019). JK has no problem. JK only revealed that the vice-president's vice space is not like the president.

The president is often prioritized. However, the vice-president or other delegates recently made a speech. Exhort Jokowi to attend the United Nations General Assembly to appear everywhere.

Jokowi was invited to be active in an international forum in the same class as the United Nations celebration. However, the ranks of Jokowi considered the absence of Jokowi because Jokowi was focused on the development of the country.

“The president has a program in the country which coincides with activities in the United Nations General Assembly. The president affected the vice-president to represent the word to the United Nations General Assembly. This government is the Jokowi-JK government, a unit. Any person who speaks (whether Mr. Jokowi or Mr. JK), he represents the Indonesian government, there is no problem, said Special.

The absence of Jokowi whenever the United Nations General Assembly has been held has received criticism from many parties. The most severe criticism was born from Prabowo suffered. Prabowo, which is often opposition to the Jokowi government, thinks that it does not understand how the president of Indonesia thinks.

He considers that the head of state should benefit from the good advantage of international forums. The forum is the means for the State to express opinions and attitudes related to national and international issues. Mainly the support of the Palestinian struggle.

Prabowo, who was fighting with Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election, considers that the performance of his opponent in the international world is reversed. This condition is that the president and the vice-president have different influences when speaking at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

For example, take many leaders from developed countries who are still forcing themselves to attend the United Nations celebration. It is proven that the forum of the General Assembly of the United Nations cannot be taken lightly. Consequently, the absence of Jokowi has lost Indonesia. Foreign political arenas are not used optimally.

Prabowo also promised that if he directed the opportunity for Indonesia to speak on the PBB stage, he would not be wasted. He wants the whole world to understand the position and voice of Indonesia in an international forum. A promise that was made later when he directed Indonesia in September 2025.

“Prabowo is determined to attend when (later) he is invited to speak to the United Nations General Assembly, because it is important that the Head of State gives a speech directly during the United Nations session because it is the reflection of the attitude of a country in an official manner”.

“Pak Prabowo will be different from Jokowi, which has never attended the United Nations General Assembly, never even. Will ensure that during the United Nations Public Assembly, he will transmit the United Nations messages and attitudes for international issues,” said the coordinator of the national Winnarm Board Prabowo-Sandiaga.

